New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wastewater/Effluent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soil segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Environmental Testing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Environmental Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Water Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020
In the global Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Environmental Contamination - An Area of Growing Concern
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Growing Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations
Competitive Scenario
Challenges Faced
Legislations Drive Demand
Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for
Environmental Testing
Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for
Testing Procedures
Rapid Testing Technologies - A Fast Growing Segment
Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water
Testing Services
Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster
Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance
Role of RT-ddPCR Techniques for Quantitating RNA Viruses in
Water Samples
Growing Use of Immunoassays in Environmental Testing
Rise in List of Products Identified as Toxic Drives Demand for
Novel Tests
Poor Indoor Air Quality ups the Demand for Testing Services
Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Environmental Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AB Sciex LLC (USA)
Alex Stewart International (UK)
ALS Limited (USA)
BioControl Systems, Inc. (USA)
Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)
Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg)
Intertek Group plc. (UK)
Mérieux NutriSciences (USA)
Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
SGS SA (Switzerland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Environmental Testing Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Environmental Testing Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Environmental Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Soil (Sample) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Soil (Sample) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Soil (Sample) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Water (Sample) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Water (Sample) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Water (Sample) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Air (Sample) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Air (Sample) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Air (Sample) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Rapid Method (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Rapid Method (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Rapid Method (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Conventional (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Conventional (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Conventional (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 28: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Residues (Contaminant) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Residues (Contaminant) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Residues (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Solids (Contaminant) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Solids (Contaminant) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Solids (Contaminant) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Environmental Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Environmental Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Environmental Testing Market in the United States by
Sample: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: United States Environmental Testing Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Environmental Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Environmental Testing Market in the United States by
Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review
by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review
by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Environmental Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Environmental Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis
by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Environmental
Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 59: Environmental Testing Market in Japan in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Market for Environmental Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Environmental Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis
by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Environmental Testing Market by Sample:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Chinese Environmental Testing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Environmental Testing Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Environmental Testing Market by Contaminant:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Environmental Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Environmental Testing Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Environmental Testing Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Environmental Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027
Table 77: Environmental Testing Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Environmental Testing Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: European Environmental Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 81: Environmental Testing Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: European Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020-2027
Table 83: Environmental Testing Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Environmental Testing Market in France by Sample:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by
Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: French Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Environmental Testing Market in France by
Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by
Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: German Environmental Testing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 98: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Table 102: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Environmental Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Environmental Testing Market by Sample:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Italian Environmental Testing Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 108: Environmental Testing Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Environmental Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Environmental Testing Market by Contaminant:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Sample for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market Share
Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 116: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market Share
Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Environmental Testing Historic Market Review
by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Spanish Environmental Testing Historic Market Review
by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 129: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and
2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Environmental Testing Market in Russia by Sample:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Russian Environmental Testing Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Environmental Testing Market in Russia by
Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 138: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027
Table 140: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 143: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 144: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant:
2020-2027
Table 146: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Sample: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share
Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by
Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share
Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Environmental Testing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Australian Environmental Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 164: Environmental Testing Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Environmental Testing Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Table 168: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review
by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Environmental Testing Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in India in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Environmental Testing Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Indian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Indian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review
by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Environmental Testing Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and
2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 180: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 183: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Table 186: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Environmental
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Sample for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market
Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 191: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Environmental
Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Contaminant for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market
Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 197: Environmental Testing Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Environmental Testing Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Environmental Testing Market by
Sample: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: Latin American Environmental Testing Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: Environmental Testing Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Environmental Testing Market by
Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027
Table 209: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Argentinean Environmental Testing Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 213: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 214: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020-2027
Table 215: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Environmental Testing Market in Brazil by Sample:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Share
Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Environmental Testing Market in Brazil by
Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: