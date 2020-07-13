New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Environmental Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wastewater/Effluent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Soil segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Environmental Testing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Environmental Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Water Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020

In the global Water segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 386-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AB Sciex LLC

Alex Stewart International

ALS Limited

BioControl Systems

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Intertek Group plc

Mérieux NutriSciences

Microbac Laboratories

SGS SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Environmental Contamination - An Area of Growing Concern

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Growing Significance of Environmental Safety in Developing Nations

Competitive Scenario

Challenges Faced

Legislations Drive Demand

Growing Demand for Clean Environment Ups the Need for

Environmental Testing

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Pushes Demand for

Testing Procedures

Rapid Testing Technologies - A Fast Growing Segment

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water

Testing Services

Water Analysis Instruments Become Smaller, Cheaper and Faster

Dissolved Oxygen Analysis and Growing Significance

Role of RT-ddPCR Techniques for Quantitating RNA Viruses in

Water Samples

Growing Use of Immunoassays in Environmental Testing

Rise in List of Products Identified as Toxic Drives Demand for

Novel Tests

Poor Indoor Air Quality ups the Demand for Testing Services

Testing Soil Quality Gains Significant Importance

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Environmental Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Sciex LLC (USA)

Alex Stewart International (UK)

ALS Limited (USA)

BioControl Systems, Inc. (USA)

Bureau Veritas S.A. (France)

Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg)

Intertek Group plc. (UK)

Mérieux NutriSciences (USA)

Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

SGS SA (Switzerland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Environmental Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Environmental Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Environmental Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Wastewater/Effluent (Sample) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Soil (Sample) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Soil (Sample) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Soil (Sample) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Water (Sample) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Water (Sample) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Water (Sample) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Air (Sample) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Air (Sample) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Air (Sample) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Rapid Method (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Rapid Method (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Rapid Method (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Conventional (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Conventional (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Conventional (Technology) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Organic Compounds (Contaminant) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Microbial Contamination (Contaminant) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Heavy Metals (Contaminant) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Residues (Contaminant) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Residues (Contaminant) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Residues (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Solids (Contaminant) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Solids (Contaminant) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Solids (Contaminant) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Environmental Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Environmental Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Environmental Testing Market in the United States by

Sample: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand in the

United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: United States Environmental Testing Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Environmental Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Environmental Testing Market in the United States by

Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review

by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in Canada in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Canadian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Canadian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review

by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 54: Environmental Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Environmental Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Environmental Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis

by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Environmental

Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 59: Environmental Testing Market in Japan in US$ Thousand

by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Market for Environmental Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Environmental Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis

by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Environmental Testing Market by Sample:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Chinese Environmental Testing Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Environmental Testing Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Environmental Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Environmental Testing Market by Contaminant:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Environmental Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Environmental Testing Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Environmental Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Environmental Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027



Table 77: Environmental Testing Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Environmental Testing Market Assessment in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: European Environmental Testing Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 81: Environmental Testing Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: European Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020-2027



Table 83: Environmental Testing Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Environmental Testing Market in France by Sample:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by

Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: French Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 89: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Environmental Testing Market in France by

Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: French Environmental Testing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Environmental Testing Market Share Analysis by

Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: German Environmental Testing Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Environmental Testing Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 102: German Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Environmental Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Environmental Testing Market by Sample:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Italian Environmental Testing Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: Environmental Testing Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Environmental Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Environmental Testing Market by Contaminant:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Sample for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market Share

Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 116: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Environmental Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Environmental Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: United Kingdom Environmental Testing Market Share

Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Environmental Testing Historic Market Review

by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in Spain in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Spanish Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Spanish Environmental Testing Historic Market Review

by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 129: Environmental Testing Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and

2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Environmental Testing Market in Russia by Sample:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 134: Russian Environmental Testing Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Environmental Testing Market in Russia by

Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 138: Russian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027



Table 140: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 143: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 144: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant:

2020-2027



Table 146: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 149: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Sample: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share

Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Environmental Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market Share

Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Environmental Testing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Australian Environmental Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Environmental Testing Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Environmental Testing Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 168: Australian Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review

by Sample in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Environmental Testing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Sample for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Environmental Testing Market Analysis in India in

US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Environmental Testing Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Indian Environmental Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Indian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Indian Environmental Testing Historic Market Review

by Contaminant in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Environmental Testing Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 180: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 183: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Environmental Testing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 186: Environmental Testing Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Environmental

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Sample for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Sample

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market

Share Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Environmental Testing Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 191: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Environmental

Testing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Contaminant for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Environmental Testing Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Contaminant for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Environmental Testing Market

Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 197: Environmental Testing Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Environmental Testing Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sample for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Environmental Testing Market by

Sample: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Environmental Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 203: Latin American Environmental Testing Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 204: Environmental Testing Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Environmental Testing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Contaminant for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Environmental Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Environmental Testing Market by

Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2020-2027



Table 209: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Sample: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 212: Argentinean Environmental Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 213: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 214: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2020-2027



Table 215: Environmental Testing Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 217: Environmental Testing Market in Brazil by Sample:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Sample: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Share

Analysis by Sample: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Environmental Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Environmental Testing Market in Brazil by

Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Environmental Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Contaminant: 2012-2019





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05288994/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001