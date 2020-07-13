New York, NY, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York City Regional Center (“NYCRC”) is pleased to announce that over 5,000 individuals (EB-5 investors and family members) participating in its offerings have now achieved permanent residency in the United States. A total of 1,721 I-829 petition approvals in NYCRC offerings to date have enabled 5,017 individuals to secure permanent green cards.
Permanent residency permits EB-5 investors to live and work anywhere in the United States and be protected by the laws of the United States. An EB-5 investor’s spouse and children under age 21 are also authorized to live, work, and attend school anywhere in the United States.
“Helping over 5,000 individuals in our EB-5 offerings achieve permanent residency in the United States is the result of 12 years of hard work by our team,” said Paul Levinsohn, Managing Principal of the NYCRC. “We know that EB-5 investors and their families put their trust in our ability to assist them in obtaining permanent green cards. We are excited to announce this new milestone.”
Securing permanent residency for over 5,000 individuals represents the latest approval milestone for the NYCRC. Other examples include conditional residency in the U.S. for over 6,300 EB-5 investors and family members and I-526 petition approvals for close to 3,000 EB-5 investors.
About New York City Regional Center
The NYCRC was approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2008 to secure foreign investment for real estate and infrastructure projects under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. Congress created the EB-5 program to stimulate economic development through foreign investment. The program’s mandate is to use foreign investment to spur job creation while simultaneously affording eligible foreign investors the opportunity to become lawful permanent residents of the United States. The NYCRC was the first EB-5 regional center approved in New York City.
Over the past 12 years, the NYCRC has put over $1.5 billion of EB-5 capital to work across a broad spectrum of infrastructure and real estate projects in New York City. Much of this capital has been invested in underserved areas in need of long-term economic growth. Examples include:
“The NYCRC has been an important source of economic development financing in areas requiring significant investment,” said NYCRC Managing Principal George L. Olsen. “Capital from NYCRC offerings have created jobs for New Yorkers.”
The NYCRC announced the completion of project construction in 19 of its offerings to date. These completed projects successfully utilized NYCRC EB-5 financing to assist in the construction of over 3.8 million square feet of new development and renovation as well as infrastructure upgrades. Examples of completed projects utilizing EB-5 capital from NYCRC-managed funds include the following:
The United States Department of Treasury previously awarded $65 million in New Market Tax Credit allocations to a NYCRC-managed entity. To receive this allocation, the NYCRC was required to demonstrate a mission and long-term track record of investment in low-income communities.
