Valmet has today become aware of Alfa Laval’s announcement on public cash tender offer for all shares in Neles. Valmet completed 14.88 percent share acquisition of Neles’ shares from Solidium Oy on July 1, 2020.

“Neles is a good quality company with a strong position in the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. Valmet and Neles have a common heritage, serve similar global industries and benefit from same global megatrends. Valmet sees a good amount of value in Neles and with the previously announced share acquisition our target is to participate in developing the company further. Therefore, as a Neles shareholder, Valmet does not consider Alfa Laval’s tender offer to be beneficial for Neles. Valmet will continue as an active shareholder of Neles,” says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

