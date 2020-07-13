New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205352/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Styrene Butadiene Rubber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Acrylic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15% share of the global Adhesives market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Phenolic Segment Corners a 10.9% Share in 2020

In the global Phenolic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 450-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Rudimentary Industry Roundup

Where Do Opportunities Lie?

Raw Material Availability - A Crucial Factor for Adhesive

Manufacturing

Manufacturing Shift to Low Cost Destinations

Recent Market Activity

Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Adhesives

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver

Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for

Adhesives in Developing Countries

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Adhesives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3M Company (USA)

Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)

Adhesives Technology Corp. (USA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

Avery Dennison Corporation (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK)

Bemis Associates, Inc. (USA)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

Adchem Corporation (USA)

Bostik (USA)

Covestro AG (Germany)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

DowDuPont Inc. (USA)

DYMAX Corp. (USA)

Franklin International, Inc. (USA)

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC (USA)

H.B. Fuller Company (USA)

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA)

Permatex, Inc. (USA)

LORD Corporation (USA)

Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)

Momentive (USA)

PPG Industries (USA)

RPM International, Inc. (USA)

DAP Products, Inc. (USA)

Sika AG (Switzerland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Conventional Adhesive Technology: An Overview

Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives: A Breakthrough in Adhesive

Technologies

Cyanoacrylates

Epoxies

Rising Demand and Product Innovation Boost Industrial Adhesives

Market

Overview of Automotive Adhesives Market

Wood Adhesives Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

Competitive Scenario & Key Players

Overview of Electronic Adhesives Market

Increasing Adoption in Various End-Use Sectors Drive the Market

Surface Mounting Application to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Adhesive Technologies for Mobile Device Manufacturing Evolve

Expansion of End-Use Industries Propels Demand for Glass

Bonding Adhesives

Robust Packaged Food Industry to Impel Label Adhesives Market

Confluence of Positive Factors to Propel Metal Bonding

Adhesives Market

Emerging Economies Provide Growth Platform for Roofing

Adhesives Market

High Strength Laminating Adhesives Market Gather Stream

Rising Consumption of Packaged Food Propels Lamination

Adhesives for Flexible Packaging Market

Robust Demand from End-Use Sectors Drive Acrylic Adhesives Market

Acrylic Based Adhesives - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Acrylic Emulsion Adhesives Market - A Review

Non-Woven Adhesives Witness Increasing Demand in Emerging Markets

Composite Adhesives Market Continues to Experience Notable

Expansion

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Maintains Strong Momentum

Economic Growth and Consumer Trends Shape Hot Melt Adhesives

Market

Players Eye Global Expansion

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Experiencing Consistent Growth

An Overview of Anaerobic Adhesives Market

Emerging Economies to Provide Significant Impetus to Epoxy

Adhesives Market

Overview of Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market

Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Packaging Remains Promising Application Area

Developing Economies Provide Significant Push to Tile & Stone

Adhesive Market

Demand for Solvent-Free, Sustainable Products Drives UV

Adhesives Market

An Overview of Waterproof Adhesives Market

Growth of End-Use Industries Provides Impetus to Polyurethane

Adhesives Market

Robust Demand from Automotive and Aircraft Industries to Fuel

Structural Adhesives Market

Demand for Pre-Packed Food to Drive Rigid Packaging Adhesives

Market

Rising Use in Common and Commercial Glues Drives Polyvinyl

Acetate Adhesives Market

Water-Based Adhesives - The Most Popular Major Adhesive Technology

Styrene Butadiene Rubber Based Adhesives - A Major Revenue

Contributor

Product Developments Spearhead Market Growth

Need to Achieve Product Differentiation Encouraging Product

Innovations

Environmental Friendly Products Poised to Benefit

Solvent Based Adhesives Set to Lose Ground to Eco-Friendly

Green Technologies

Radiation Cured Adhesives Gain Traction

Focus on Innovation in Adhesives - Select Technological

Advancements

3M’s Multi-Material Composite Urethane Scotch-Weld? Adhesives

Advancement Benefit Medical and Automotive Industry

Henkel’s Hybrid Structural Instant Adhesives

Uses and Applications

Regulations Impacting the Adhesives Industry over the Years

Year Y2K Onwards

The 1990s



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 276

