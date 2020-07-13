Company announcement
No. 13/2020
13 July 2020
Major shareholder announcement
Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.
Danske Bank A/S has today informed the Company, that Danske Bank A/S as of 10 July 2020 directly and indirectly via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest and Danske Invest SICAV in aggregate holds 2,415,513 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 4.83% of the total share capital and directly (0.43628%) and indirectly (4.99077%) via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Danica Pension Försäkringsaktiebolag, Investeringsforeningen Danske Invest, Kapitalforeningen Danske Invest Institutionel and Danske Invest SICAV controls 2,713,524 voting rights corresponding to 5.43% of the total voting rights in the Company.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact
| Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel
|
+45 51 19 32 24
+45 24 91 75 33
