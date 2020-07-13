PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its second quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Ajei Gopal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Maria T. Shields, Chief Financial Officer, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2020, to discuss second quarter 2020 results and other relevant topics.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:



What: Ansys Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: August 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

The following will be available on the Ansys IR website https://investors.ansys.com at or prior to the time of the conference call: a link to the live audio webcast of the call as well as the earnings press release, earnings prepared remarks and the quarterly investor presentation.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the enclosed link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial-in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

http://dpregister.com/10146121

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com and clicking on the Quarterly Results – Webcast link, or go to Events & Presentations and click on the event.



For those who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, simply join the call on the day of the event by dialing (855) 239-2942 (US) or (412) 542-4124 (Canada & INT’L). Ask the operator to join you into the ANSYS Conference Call.



The call will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at https://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US), (855) 669-9658 (toll-free Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (INT’L). Passcode: 10146121



