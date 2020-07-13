New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205344/?utm_source=GNW
3 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 31.1 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 104.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 101.9% CAGR to reach 12.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MR Holographic Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 113.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.9% share of the global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 31% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 98.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market in the U.S. is estimated at 64.2 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 4.4 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 98.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 93.8% and 89.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 70.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 4.4 Million Units by the year 2027.
Smart Helmets Segment Corners a 23.7% Share in 2020
In the global Smart Helmets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 93.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 39.2 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 4.1 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time
is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality
Recent Market Activity
Market Review
By Combining Augmented Reality with Mobility, Smart AR Glasses
Wield a Clear Advantage Over Competitive Substitutes
Smart AR Glasses Roadmap
Competition in the Market Remains Volatile & Transformative
Why Google Glass Failed & the Lessons Learnt
Google?s Comeback Highlights the Positive Benefits of Failure
Impact of Google?s Resurrection on the Competitive Climate in
the Market
Does Google Have What it Takes to Bring Down Microsoft, the
Present Leader in Wearable Holographic Computing?
Where Does Google Fit in the Current Scenario?
ODG & Meta Company Gang Up With Google to Battle Against Microsoft
It is a Long Wait Before Google Glass 2.0 & HoloLens are Opened
to the Consumer Market & Here?s Why
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Atheer, Inc. (USA)
Avegant Corp. (USA)
DAQRI (USA)
Epson America, Inc. (USA)
Everysight LTD (Israel)
GlassUp (Italy)
Google Inc. (USA)
LAFORGE OPTICAL (USA)
Laster Technologies (France)
Lumus Ltd. (Israel)
Magic Leap, Inc. (USA)
Meta Company (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NVIS, Inc. (USA)
Optinvent SA (France)
Osterhout Design Group (USA)
Penny AB (Sweden)
Recon Instruments Inc. (Canada)
Samsung (South Korea)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
Sulon Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Tobii AB (Sweden)
TRIVISIO (Germany)
Upskill (USA)
Vrvana, Inc. (Canada)
Vuzix Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Major Market Trends and Drivers
Growing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity
to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/Industrial Sector
Increasing Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market
Opportunity for Smartphone Tethered Smartglasses in the
Enterprise Sector as Against PC Tethered Variants
With Apple Not Yet in the Market, Android Rules the OS Space
for Smart AR Glasses
The App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making
Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready
Rapid Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR
Glasses in the Immediate to Medium Term Period
The 3rd Wave of MAR "Standalone SARGs" to Replace Smartphones
in the Long-Run
A Peek Into Emerging New Application Possibilities in the
Enterprise & Industrial Sectors
AR, the Next Revolution in Retail & Shopping
SARGs Enable "Hands-Free Order Picking" in Warehouses & Logistics
"Hands-Free" Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production
Floor Machinery
AR Compliments CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in
Enterprises
Growing Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design
Firms
Revolutionary Impact of AR in Healthcare & Medicine
Key Challenges to Growth
Privacy & Societal Issues
Cost Continues to Remain High
Computer Vision Syndrome
Narrow Field of View
Latency Issues
Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Simple Assisted Reality Glasses (Product Type) World
Market by Region/Country in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Simple Assisted Reality Glasses (Product Type) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS
2027
Table 5: MR Holographic Displays (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: MR Holographic Displays (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Smart Helmets (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in Units: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Smart Helmets (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Enterprises (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Enterprises (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Individual Consumer (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Individual Consumer (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Estimates and Projections in Units by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: United States Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Latent Demand Forecasts in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2020 and 2027
Table 19: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: Canadian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Augmented Reality (AR)
Glasses: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 24: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Growth Prospects in Units by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Smart Augmented Reality (AR)
Glasses in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Chinese Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application:
2020-2027
Table 34: European Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in France
by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Units for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 36: French Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in Units by Application: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: German Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Growth Prospects in Units by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and
2027
Table 45: Italian Demand for Smart Augmented Reality (AR)
Glasses in Units by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Italian Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Smart Augmented Reality
(AR) Glasses: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses in Units by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Addressable Market Opportunity in Units by Application:
2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
Units for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Units by Application:
2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 60: Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type
for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 62: Rest of World Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 54
