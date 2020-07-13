New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205344/?utm_source=GNW

3 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 31.1 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 104.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Simple Assisted Reality Glasses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 101.9% CAGR to reach 12.3 Million Units by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the MR Holographic Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 113.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.9% share of the global Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 31% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 98.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses market in the U.S. is estimated at 64.2 Thousand Units in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 30.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 4.4 Million Units in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 98.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 93.8% and 89.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 70.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 4.4 Million Units by the year 2027.



Smart Helmets Segment Corners a 23.7% Share in 2020

In the global Smart Helmets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 93.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 39.2 Thousand Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 4.1 Million Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

With Wearable Computing Gaining Mainstream Attention, the Time

is Ripe for Mobility in the Realm of Augmented Reality

Recent Market Activity

Market Review

By Combining Augmented Reality with Mobility, Smart AR Glasses

Wield a Clear Advantage Over Competitive Substitutes

Smart AR Glasses Roadmap

Competition in the Market Remains Volatile & Transformative

Why Google Glass Failed & the Lessons Learnt

Google?s Comeback Highlights the Positive Benefits of Failure

Impact of Google?s Resurrection on the Competitive Climate in

the Market

Does Google Have What it Takes to Bring Down Microsoft, the

Present Leader in Wearable Holographic Computing?

Where Does Google Fit in the Current Scenario?

ODG & Meta Company Gang Up With Google to Battle Against Microsoft

It is a Long Wait Before Google Glass 2.0 & HoloLens are Opened

to the Consumer Market & Here?s Why

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Augmented Reality (AR) Glasses Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Atheer, Inc. (USA)

Avegant Corp. (USA)

DAQRI (USA)

Epson America, Inc. (USA)

Everysight LTD (Israel)

GlassUp (Italy)

Google Inc. (USA)

LAFORGE OPTICAL (USA)

Laster Technologies (France)

Lumus Ltd. (Israel)

Magic Leap, Inc. (USA)

Meta Company (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

NVIS, Inc. (USA)

Optinvent SA (France)

Osterhout Design Group (USA)

Penny AB (Sweden)

Recon Instruments Inc. (Canada)

Samsung (South Korea)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Sulon Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Tobii AB (Sweden)

TRIVISIO (Germany)

Upskill (USA)

Vrvana, Inc. (Canada)

Vuzix Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Major Market Trends and Drivers

Growing Investments in Smart Workforce Mobility & Productivity

to Benefit Adoption of AR in the Enterprise/Industrial Sector

Increasing Investments in BYOD Brings Greater Market

Opportunity for Smartphone Tethered Smartglasses in the

Enterprise Sector as Against PC Tethered Variants

With Apple Not Yet in the Market, Android Rules the OS Space

for Smart AR Glasses

The App Ecosystem, the Most Vital Ingredient in Making

Augmented Reality Enterprise Ready

Rapid Sales of Smartphones to Benefit Smartphone-Dependent AR

Glasses in the Immediate to Medium Term Period

The 3rd Wave of MAR "Standalone SARGs" to Replace Smartphones

in the Long-Run

A Peek Into Emerging New Application Possibilities in the

Enterprise & Industrial Sectors

AR, the Next Revolution in Retail & Shopping

SARGs Enable "Hands-Free Order Picking" in Warehouses & Logistics

"Hands-Free" Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production

Floor Machinery

AR Compliments CRM to Transform Sales and Service Processes in

Enterprises

Growing Use of Smart AR Glasses for 3D/CAD Modelling in Design

Firms

Revolutionary Impact of AR in Healthcare & Medicine

Key Challenges to Growth

Privacy & Societal Issues

Cost Continues to Remain High

Computer Vision Syndrome

Narrow Field of View

Latency Issues

Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 54

