3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Full Field Digital Mammography Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Breast Tomosynthesis Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.7% share of the global Mammography Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Mammography Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$566.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$716.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$716.9 Million by the year 2027.



Analog Systems Segment Corners a 3.9% Share in 2020

In the global Analog Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$62 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$448 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 363-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Metaltronica SpA

Philips Healthcare

Planmed Oy

Siemens Healthineers)







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mammography - An Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer

Screening

Global Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Segmental Analysis

Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales

Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge

Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in

Digital Mammography

Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?

Studies Support 3D Mammography

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mammography Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

GE Healthcare (UK)

Hologic, Inc. (USA)

IMS GIOTTO S.P.A. (Italy)

Metaltronica SpA (Italy)

Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)

Planmed Oy (Finland)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space

Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during

Mammography

Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up

Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age

Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer

Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: StrongContenders for

Mammography

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight

Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems

Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection

Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



