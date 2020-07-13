New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mammography Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Full Field Digital Mammography Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Breast Tomosynthesis Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.7% share of the global Mammography Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mammography Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$566.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$716.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$716.9 Million by the year 2027.
Analog Systems Segment Corners a 3.9% Share in 2020
In the global Analog Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$62 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$448 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 363-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mammography - An Introduction
Recent Market Activity
Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer
Screening
Global Market Analysis
Regional Analysis
Segmental Analysis
Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales
Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge
Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in
Digital Mammography
Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?
Studies Support 3D Mammography
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mammography Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)
Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)
GE Healthcare (UK)
Hologic, Inc. (USA)
IMS GIOTTO S.P.A. (Italy)
Metaltronica SpA (Italy)
Philips Healthcare (The Netherlands)
Planmed Oy (Finland)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space
Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during
Mammography
Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up
Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age
Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer
Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: StrongContenders for
Mammography
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight
Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection
Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mammography Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mammography Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Full Field Digital Mammography Systems (Product) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Full Field Digital Mammography Systems (Product)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 6: Full Field Digital Mammography Systems (Product)
Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Breast Tomosynthesis Systems (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Breast Tomosynthesis Systems (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Breast Tomosynthesis Systems (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Analog Systems (Product) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Analog Systems (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Analog Systems (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: 2D Mammography (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: 2D Mammography (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: 2D Mammography (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: 3D Mammography (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: 3D Mammography (Technology) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: 3D Mammography (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Screen Film (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Screen Film (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Screen Film (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Other Technologies (Technology) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Mammography Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Mammography Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Mammography Equipment Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Mammography Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States Mammography Equipment Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Mammography Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Mammography Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Mammography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Mammography Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Mammography Equipment Market Analysis in Canada in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 47: Mammography Equipment Market in Canada: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian Mammography Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Mammography Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Mammography Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Mammography Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mammography
Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Mammography Equipment Market in Japan in US$ Thousand
by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Mammography Equipment Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Mammography Equipment Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Mammography Equipment Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 65: Chinese Mammography Equipment Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 66: Mammography Equipment Market in China: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Mammography Equipment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Mammography Equipment Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Mammography Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Mammography Equipment Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Mammography Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 74: Mammography Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Mammography Equipment Market Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 77: European Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 78: Mammography Equipment Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Salesby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: European Mammography Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Mammography Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: Mammography Equipment Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French Mammography Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: French Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: French Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Mammography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Mammography Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 93: German Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: German Mammography Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 95: Mammography Equipment Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: German Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Mammography Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Mammography Equipment Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Mammography Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian Mammography Equipment Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 104: Italian Mammography Equipment Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 105: Mammography Equipment Market in Italy: Percentage
Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Mammography Equipment in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Mammography Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Mammography Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Mammography Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Mammography Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 113: Mammography Equipment Market in the United Kingdom
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Mammography Equipment Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Mammography Equipment Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spanish Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Spanish Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Mammography Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Mammography Equipment Market Analysis in Spain in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Mammography Equipment Market in Spain: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Spanish Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Spanish Mammography Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Mammography Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Russian Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Mammography Equipment Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in
Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 131: Russian Mammography Equipment Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Mammography Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Mammography Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 135: Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 137: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Market
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Mammography Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 146: Mammography Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Mammography Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Mammography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Mammography Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Australian Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Mammography Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Australian Mammography Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Mammography Equipment Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Mammography Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Mammography Equipment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Mammography Equipment Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 166: Indian Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Indian Mammography Equipment Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mammography Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: Mammography Equipment Market Analysis in India in
US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 170: Mammography Equipment Market in India: Historic
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Indian Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Indian Mammography Equipment Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Mammography Equipment Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Mammography Equipment Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Mammography Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 177: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Mammography Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Mammography Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Mammography Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mammography
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Mammography Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 188: Mammography Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Mammography Equipment in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mammography Equipment Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Mammography Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Mammography Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 194: Mammography Equipment Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Mammography Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 196: Latin American Mammography Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Mammography Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Mammography Equipment Marketby
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Latin American Mammography Equipment Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 201: Mammography Equipment Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysisby Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Mammography Equipment in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Mammography Equipment Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Mammography Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 206: Mammography Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 207: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Market Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 209: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 210: Mammography Equipment Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 211: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Mammography Equipment Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Mammography Equipment Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 214: Mammography Equipment Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Mammography Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Mammography Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 223: Mammography Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 224: Mexican Mammography Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Mammography Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Mexican Mammography Equipment Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Formats available: