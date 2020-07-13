PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (“Commercial Vehicle” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: CVGI ) to determine whether Commercial Vehicle engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



Post-market, on March 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release which, among other things, stated that on March 12, 2020, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors “. . . concluded that [the Company’s] audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018 . . . and [the Company’s] unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, June 30, 2019 and 2018, and September 30, 2019 and 2018 . . . should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements and that [the Company] will restate such financial statements to make the necessary accounting corrections.”

On this news, Commercial Vehicle’s share price fell $0.96 per share, or more than 38%, over the next two trading days, closing at $1.56 per share on March 18, 2020.

