GRAFTON, W. VA., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author Fran Post understands the importance of children’s books that contain positive messages of love and kindness. In her debut book, “Fat Cat and Chickadee with Olivia Owl”, she awakens the imaginations of young readers with delightful new characters. This beautifully illustrated picture book captures an amazing act of kindness between a character named Fat Cat and a young bird named Chickadee through the eyes of a wise owl named, Olivia.

In this rhyming tale, Olivia watches as Chickadee falls out of her nest and lands in Fat Cat’s hair. Surprisingly, Fat Cat decides to help Chickadee develop the confidence to try to fly again. Their newfound relationship charms all the animals around them including Olivia Owl. Paving the way for additional stories, readers will fall in love with these memorable characters.

In this original story, the true value of love and generosity is demonstrated. Instilling a powerful message that “even if we’re not the same, it’s always best to care,” the educational elements of this book make it a great fit for early development and classroom story time.

“Fat Cat and Chickadee with Olivia Owl” is a captivating story that encourages readers to see the world through their heart. The perfect addition to any young reader’s library, this book’s beautiful messaging and touching ending make it a must read.

“Fat Cat and Chickadee with Olivia Owl”

By Fran Post

ISBN: 9781728337388 (softcover); 9781728337371 (hardcover); 9781728337395 (electronic)

Available at the AuthorHouse Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Fran Post knew she wanted to develop memorable stories for young children that centered around her love for animals. “Fat Cat and Chickadee with Olivia Owl” is her debut book. Studying at the Ashworth College of Children’s Book Writing, Fran learned valuable knowledge and developed the inspiration to share her stories. She attended nursing school and received her GPN at the Monongalia County Practical Nursing Program in Morgantown, West Virginia. Fran resides in West Virginia where she was born and raised. To learn more, please visit http://www.franpost-author.com/

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 1-888-519-5121.

