NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gregor Collins, the 32-year-old actor who took a day job as a caregiver for Maria Altmann, has released the second book in his moving series recounting his extraordinary relationship with Altmann. In “The Accidental Caregiver Part Two: Saying Yes to a World Without Maria Altmann,” Collins, a decade wiser, reflects on how their fateful meeting has altered the course of his life, pushing him to fearlessly infuse her perennial ‘joie de vivre’ philosophy into his own creative journey.

In the first book, “The Accidental Caregiver: How I Met, Loved, and Lost Legendary Holocaust Refugee Maria Altmann,” Collins introduces readers to the brilliant, spitfire Altmann, piecing together old diary entries to create an intimate, unflinchingly honest account of both her life story and the three years they spent together. The book also subtly chronicles his journey from struggling actor disillusioned with the Hollywood lifestyle to passionate caregiver who discovers within himself a deep capacity to love and nurture.

Invigorated by the impactful lessons Altmann passed onto him, Collins embarks on a new string of incidental adventures in “The Accidental Caregiver Part Two.” After connecting with the esteemed Women’s International Zionist Organization (WIZO), he began traveling the world to spread Altmann’s story, meeting other Holocaust survivors and imparting her unique legacy and their unlikely relationship on global audiences. Additionally, he receives the opportunity to take “The Accidental Caregiver” to the stage, debuting the play in a preeminent Off-Broadway New York theater. Staying true to the series’ title, Collins finds himself caring for her oldest son, Chuck, and cousin Ruth.

While Collins initially had no intention to pen the first book, much less the second, “The Accidental Caregiver” series is a powerful demonstration that even the smallest choices can permanently alter life’s course. “I am NOT a caregiver,” he demonstratively states in the beginning of Part Two, stressing that he never wanted to be one but remains firm that it was the best decision of his life, one that was made possible by following his heart over his head. Collins also offers profound insight into the boundlessness of love, how it heals past his wounds, drives him to evolve and creates hope even in his darkest moments. Where others perceive factors like age, gender and culture to be barriers, he found the most meaningful connection of his life with an Austrian Jewish woman 60 years his senior.

“Logic says that Maria and I should never have met and should never have gone off on that adventure; but true love is never logical,” said Collins. “Those three years with Maria were the closest I’ve been to living as my true self.”

"’The Accidental Caregiver’ shows that age has no boundaries when it comes to love and meaningful influences in life... ultimately celebrating the possibilities and magic inherent in saying 'yes' to something different and unexpected,” wrote Midwest Book Review.

"It is not simply a memoir: it is a stirring testament to the immeasurable legacy of Maria Altmann; Collins' magnum opus is nothing less than an enlightened insight into the best of the human soul,” wrote Paul K. DiConstanzo, Managing Editor, TGNR.

“The Accidental Caregiver: How I Met, Loved, and Lost Legendary Holocaust Refugee Maria Altmann”

By Gregor Collins

ISBN: 9781982241698 (softcover); 9781982241681 (hardcover); 9781982241674 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

“The Accidental Caregiver Part Two: Saying Yes to a World Without Maria Altmann”

By Gregor Collins

ISBN: 9781982246051 (softcover); 9781982246068 (hardcover); 9781982246297 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Gregor Collins is an author, speaker, actor and contributor living in New York. He started his career in Los Angeles producing reality TV before shifting gears to acting, performing on stage, on television and in independent feature films. His writing and acting have been featured in “The Los Angeles Times,” “The Guardian,” “Huffington Post,” “Publishers Weekly,” “Cinema Editor Magazine” and others, as well as on Off-Broadway stages across New York. Collins travels the globe with his memoir ”The Accidental Caregiver: How I Met, Loved and Lost Legendary Holocaust Refugee Maria Altmann,” sharing with audiences his experience caring for Altmann, who was portrayed by Helen Mirren in the movie ”Woman in Gold.” Collins also created and curates ”Humans in My Phone,” an ongoing micro-documentary series featuring the humans in his phone. To learn more, visit gregorcollins.com.

