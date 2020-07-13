SAN FRANCISCO and JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock® , the leading provider in digital identity, announced that XL Axiata, a leading mobile telecommunications company in Indonesia has selected the ForgeRock Identity Platform to launch a cloud-based initiative to unify its many customer-facing systems.



XL Axiata is a major mobile telecommunications provider across Indonesia and surrounding regions, with more than 55 million subscribers. The company sought a secure and reliable identity management platform to unify the way its customers access its services. XL Axiata also needed a partner that could provide consent management capabilities to give their customers control over their own data. The company’s goal is to deepen customer relationships and build greater trust by providing a way for users to decide what personal information the company can hold, and why.

The mobile industry is a competitive marketplace where the quality of customer service is often the differentiator; the XL Axiata team realized providing a secure, unified, engaging digital experience would enable them to stay competitive. After a rapid but thorough evaluation process, the company chose ForgeRock.

Yessie D Yosetya, Chief Information and Digital Officer of XL Axiata – “We are always committed to providing a better experience to our customers in order to keep and deepen engagement and loyalty. And along with our efforts to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, we needed a partner able to support us long term and help us give our customers control of their own data. We decided to select ForgeRock as we believe they have the capabilities that matched our requirements.”

David Hope, ForgeRock’s SVP of APJ, “ForgeRock is thrilled to help XL Axiata accelerate its digital transformation initiatives to enhance its customer relationships. Customers around the world, and increasingly in this region, are using the cloud and ForgeRock’s unmatched scale to successfully launch new digital services faster than ever before.”

The ForgeRock Identity Platform offers robust capabilities for all identities - workforce, consumer, and things - fueled by intelligent identity orchestration with extensive adaptive and contextual authentication, comprehensive integration accelerators, rich security, privacy, and consent features. The latest release radically simplifies IAM, giving organizations the tools needed to provide friction-free digital experiences securely. The platform is cloud- and DevOps-ready, allowing customers to automate cloud deployments and to deploy millions of identities within minutes on AWS, Google Cloud, OpenShift, and Microsoft Azure. ForgeRock further protects workloads also on bring-your-own-cloud, hybrid-cloud, and multi-cloud models, eliminating cloud vendor lock-in.

