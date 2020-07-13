FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable , which is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers, announced today that it is hosting a July 23 webinar titled, “Emerging Treatment Approaches for Higher Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes.” Speakers from the Stanford Cancer Institute and the MDS Foundation will explore current standards of care for MDS as well as emerging treatment options.



The event will be moderated by Dr. Sandra Kurtin, a member of the MDS Foundation Board of Directors, as well as the Chair of MDS Foundation’s International Nurse Leadership Board. The main speaker will be Dr. Michael Spinner, Instructor in the Division of Oncology at the Stanford Cancer Institute.

Drs. Kurtin and Spinner will discuss:

The current standard treatment approach for higher risk MDS

Treatment options for patients who relapse or do not respond to standard therapies

Novel targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and new technologies being investigated

This free event takes place on July 23 at 10am PT. To register, visit https://notablelabs.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_juXsbXBOSDaE1OxHO3Z1qw

About Stanford Cancer Institute

The Stanford Cancer Institute has been designated a Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, a part of the National Institutes of Health and the world’s leading cancer research organization.

Designation as a Comprehensive Cancer Center signifies that the Stanford Cancer Institute maintains the highest level of scientific rigor, institutional support and coordination for the complete range of cancer-related research, including basic, translational, clinical and population-based science. The designation is recognition of the institute’s robust and integrated programs encompassing laboratory research, clinical care and community outreach and education.

The Institute’s mission is to support and coordinate the wide range of cancer-related activities — in basic, translational, clinical and population-based science — occurring at Stanford University, Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. Its over 450 members include scientists and physicians from a wide range of disciplines, all collaborating to translate research advances into improved cancer treatments. For more information visit http://med.stanford.edu/cancer .

About MDS Foundation

The Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) Foundation, Inc. (MDSF) was established in 1994 by a global group of physicians and researchers to promote the ongoing exchange of information relating to MDS. MDSF is a global non-profit advocacy organization whose mission is to support and educate patients and healthcare providers with innovative research into the fields of MDS, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and related myeloid neoplasms in order to accelerate progress leading to the diagnosis, control and cure of these diseases. Until the Foundation was set up, no formal working group had been devoted specifically to MDS. Since its inception, MDSF has conducted 15 international symposia in Austria, England, the United States (Chicago, Washington, DC), Spain (Barcelona, Valencia), Czech Republic, Sweden, France, Japan, Italy, Greece, Scotland, Denmark and Germany. The 16th International Congress will be held in Toronto, Canada in May of 2021. The MDS Foundation is a publicly supported organization, exempt from federal income tax under section 501(C)(3) of the IRS code. For more information visit www.mds-foundation.org .

About Notable

Notable is redefining cancer treatment by taking a functional approach to precision oncology in hematological cancers. Notable’s testing platform combines machine learning, automation and high-throughput screening directly on patient samples to predict responses to potential therapies, and ultimately determine which therapies will be most effective for specific cancers. Notable’s functional precision medicine platform will advance drug development and enable pharmaceutical companies to get new therapies to patients faster. Learn more at https://notablelabs.com/ or follow @notablelabs.

Media Contact:

Jane Byram

SCORR Marketing

402-829-6966

jane@scorrmarketing.com