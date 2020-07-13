NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled Oat Milk Market by By Source (Organic, Conventional), Type (Flavoured, Unflavoured, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Application (Food, Beverages), Packaging (Carton, Bottle, Others) Analysis and Forecast, 2020 – 2027”. Oat milk market is expected to grow at a rate of 15.8% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption of oat milk for lactose intolerance population is the factor for the soy milk market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.
Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Oatly, Califia Farms, Danone, HP HOOD LLC, PepsiCo, HAPPY PLANET FOODS., Drinks Brokers Ltd, Alpro, The Quaker Oats Company,, Pureharvest, Oy Karl Fazer Ab, RISO SCOTTI S.p.A., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Rude Health, Thrive Market, among other domestic and global players.
Oat Milk is a plant based product made from whole oat grain, as oat contain high amount of functional protein, fatty acids and dietary fiber which are essential to maintain good health. Oat milk is used as a substitute of dairy milk for vegan or lactose intolerant people as it gives taste and consistency similar to dairy milk along with it is a good source of low fat and cholesterol free milk.
Increasing demand for lactose free product as it is easily to digest, rising health awareness associated with the usage of oat milk, surging adoption of oat milk across the globe, prevalence of more fiber in oat milk as compared to dairy milk are some of the factors that will accelerate the growth of the oat milk market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of less number of manufacturers will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of oat milk market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Easy availability of substitutes such as almond milk, coconut milk and others, less awareness regarding the benefits in developing economies will acts as a market restraint for the growth of the oat milk market in the above mentioned forecast period.
Oat Milk Market Country Level Analysis
Oat milk market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by source, type, distribution channel, application and packaging as referenced above.
The countries covered in the oat milk market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)
North America dominates the oat milk market due to the increasing number of product launches and rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits associated with the usage of oat milk.
The Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in Oat Milk Market Report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.
Oat milk market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to oat milk market.
Research strategies and tools used-:
This OAT MILK market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.
