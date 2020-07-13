The Special General Meeting of Team Tankers International Ltd. was held today, 13 July 2020, at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda.



All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposal set out in the notice of the meeting distributed on 12 June 2020.

The minutes of the Special General Meeting are attached hereto.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment