PENSACOLA, Florida, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support social distancing in medical, workplace and commercial spaces, Hy-Lite has introduced a line of Acrylic Block Rolling Privacy Panels. The portable privacy panels are made of architectural-grade acrylic blocks that allow light to flow through, while protecting privacy. The panels can be easily sanitized, making them ideal for a wide variety of businesses working to re-open under social distancing restrictions.

“The acrylic block panels may be easily sanitized with bleach, hydrogen peroxide (up to 40 percent), soap and water, or isopropyl alcohol (up to 30 percent),” says Steve Beck, plant/technical manager with Hy-Lite, a U.S. Block Windows Company. “This means that these rolling panels can be cleaned and reused over and over to provide a safe, sanitized barrier from germs.”

The lightweight, movable panels are ideal for settings that require safe distancing of people. For the medical industry, the panels can be especially helpful in hospital waiting rooms, emergency rooms and doctor offices.

Sturdy Panel Construction

Available now from Hy-Lite, the rolling privacy panels are made of one-and-one-half-inch thick acrylic blocks featuring an air gap in the center of each block. Each block is eight-inches by eight-inches and comes secured in a white or bronze vinyl frame. Block styles available include Wave, Glacier and Cross Rib.

The panel of acrylic blocks is then secured to a heavy-duty welded metal black base. The base features a set of four two-inch casters, each with a locking mechanism to ensure the panel remains in place until moving is desired.

“Our manufacturing team can also create these panels without wheels or the base if a permanent or semi-permanent barrier is needed,” says Beck. “These panels are being created to fit the social distancing needs of both fluid situations and more permanent ones.”

Online Purchasing

Almost 40 different sized Acrylic Block Rolling Privacy Panels can be purchased on the Hy-Lite online store. Sizes range from 42 to 58 inches in width, and from 71.5 to 79.5 inches in height. Pricing starts at $659 per panel and includes free shipping. A 10 percent discount applies when ordering 10 or more panels.

“We’ve created these rolling panels to fit specific sanitary demands related to COVID-19,” says Beck. “Local health professionals tell us that in some locations fabric dividers cannot be used between beds in emergency rooms. That’s because they cannot be kept sterile.



“The components of the Acrylic Block Rolling Privacy Panels are highly conducive

to sterilization. They can be quickly and thoroughly sanitized, helping reduce the risk of germ transference.”

According to Beck, the rolling panels can also be used for businesses, restaurants and other commercial endeavors working to re-open under new social distancing guidelines. The panels can separate office workers, diners, salon stations, computer labs, locker rooms and other activities. As an added bonus, the durable acrylic panels also help reduce noise levels.

The acrylic blocks, panel and frame are all made in the U.S.A., and the units are assembled and shipped out of the Hy-Lite headquarters in Pensacola, Fla. All Acrylic Block Rolling Privacy Panels meet the requirements for ANSI Z97.1 and 16 CFR 1201, Standards for Safety Glazing.

Hy-Lite, a U.S. Block Windows Company, is the leading manufacturer of acrylic block, glass block and decorative glass windows. The company's privacy product options include acrylic block shutters, accent panels, radius walls, partition walls and door inserts. Since 1988, the Pensacola, Florida-based company has been committed to providing residential and commercial construction professionals and homeowners with elegant, affordable privacy window designs. For more information, visit www.hy-lite.com.

###

Attachments

Kathy Ziprik Hy-Lite 828-890-8065 ZiprikPR@gmail.com