4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Brake Pads, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 1.1% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brake Shoes segment is readjusted to a revised 0.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.9% share of the global Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$926.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.15% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$676.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$676.5 Million by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$204.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$206.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$474.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 348-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABS Friction Inc.

Advics Co. Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC

Fras-Le S.A.

Japan Brake Industrial Co. Ltd.

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co. Ltd.

Nisshinbo Brake Inc.

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

TMD Friction Holdings GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Brake Friction Parts - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Aftermarket - A Key Revenue Contributor to Brake Friction Parts

Market

Northbound Trajectory in Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Creates Conducive Environment

A Snapshot of Automobile Parts & Components Intended for OEM &

Aftermarket Applications

Steady Growth Projected Over the Coming Years

Developed Regions - Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Key Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects: A Review

Customers’ Casual Attitude Towards Replacement of Parts

Prevalence of Counterfeit Components

Sustained Emphasis on Equipping Vehicles with Durable OEM Parts &

Components

Eddy Current Brake Systems

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Aftermarket Brake Friction Parts Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABS Friction Inc. (Canada)

ADVICS CO., LTD. (Japan)

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Continental AG (Germany)

Delphi Technologies (UK)

Dongying Xinyi Automobile Fitting Co. Ltd. (China)

Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC (USA)

Fras-Le S.A. (Brazil)

Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nan Hoang Traffic Instrument Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Japan)

Nisshinbo Brake Inc. (Japan)

TMD Friction Holdings GmbH (Germany)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Large Global Base of Vehicle Fleet Offers Potential for

Replacements

Global Vehicles in Operation - An Overview

Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Aftermarket Brake

Friction Parts

Outsourcing - A Key Manufacturer Cost Rationalization Strategy

Remanufactured Brake Friction Parts Grow in Prominence

Disc Brakes Rise Above Drum Brakes - Augurs Well for Brake Pads

Market

Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Widen Scope and

Span

Growing Integration of Electronic Assistance with Disc & Drum

Brakes

Sealed Brakes: The Future of Wet Friction Brakes

Manufacturers Focus on Customized Brake Pads

Product Materials See Drastic Changes Over the Years

Focus on Environment Drives Demand Non-Toxic Materials for

Brake Friction Parts

Regulatory Guidelines Play a Role in Choice of Material for

Brake Friction Products

Ceramic Brake Pads Continue to Grow in Prominence

Manufacturers Disguise Organic Brake Pads as Ceramic Variants

Semi-Metallic Brake Market Pads Hold Ground

Carbon-Carbon Composite to Gain Popularity for Reinforced

Automobile Brake Friction parts

Asbestos: The Iconic Friction Material on Verge of Complete

Phase Out

Emphasis on Curbing Road Accidents Widens Demand

Favorable Socio-Economic Trends Favoring Automotive Industry

Generate Parallel Opportunities for Aftermarket Brake Friction

Parts

Evolving Transportation Needs of Ballooning Urban Population

Growing Financial Strength of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Stable Economic Scenario



