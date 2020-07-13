LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 10, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI ) investors who purchased securities between June 10, 2015 and March 13, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Kandi investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/kandi-technologies-group-inc/ . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On November 14, 2016, the Company announced the abrupt resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, Kandi’s share price fell $0.40 per share, or more than 10%, to close at $3.50 per share on November 14, 2016, damaging investors.

On March 13, 2017, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC revealing that its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016 will need to be restated.

On this news, Kandi’s share price fell $0.30 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $4.05 per share on March 14, 2017, further damaging investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain areas in the Company’s previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016 required adjustment; (2) that in turn, the Company lacked effective controls over financial reporting; and (3) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kandi securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 10, 2020 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

