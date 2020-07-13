New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Leasing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205324/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.Long Haul & Medium Distance Aircraft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$42.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Regional/Short Haul Aircraft segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.3% share of the global Commercial Aircraft Leasing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Commercial Aircraft Leasing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 203-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aviation Industry - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Aircraft Leasing - A Prelude

Opportunity Indicator

Key Rationale for Airline Operators to Opt for Leased Aircraft

Conserving Capital

Flexibility in Fleet Maintenance

Tax Benefits

Serving Immediate Operational Needs

Risk Mitigation

Leasing - Currently the Best Financing Option Available for

Aircraft Deliveries

Market Overview

Impact of the 2007-2009 Recession in Retrospect

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Commercial Aircraft Leasing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AerCap Holdings N.V. (Ireland)

ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company KSCP (Kuwait)

Aviation Capital Group Corp. (USA)

Avolon Aerospace Leasing Ltd (Ireland)

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management (USA)

BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. (USA)

BOC Aviation Limited (Singapore)

Boeing Capital Corporation (USA)

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd. (UAE)

GE Capital Aviation Services (USA)

Macquarie Aircraft Leasing Services (Ireland)

SMBC Aviation Capital (Ireland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Commercial Aerospace Outlook Drives Demand for Leased

Aircraft

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Air Travel

Opportunity Indicator:

Continued Rise in Number of LCCs to Boost Aerospace Activity,

Bodes Well for Commercial Aircraft Leasing Market

Opportunity Indicator:

Improvement in Trading Activity to Fuel Demand for Leased

Freight Aircraft

Opportunity Indicator:

Developing Countries - The Current Hotspots for Growth

Sale and Leaseback to Benefit Airlines and Lessors

New Generation Aircraft Increase Leasing Activity

Fuel Costs - the Major Driver

Lower Maintenance Costs Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft

Customer Preferences Drive Airlines to Embrace New Aircraft

Demand for Leasing Narrow Body Aircraft Continues to Remain High

Regional Jets Market - A Review

Leasing - Not a Mainstay in Regional Jets Market

Access to Credit - A Key Defining Factor in the Industry

Aircraft Leasing Companies to Bank on Capital Markets for Funding

Operating Leases to Score Over Finance Leases

Risks and Challenges

High Dependency on Passenger Traffic

Payment Defaults

Lease Convergence Project

Depreciation of Aircraft Value

Reclaiming Aircraft

Stable Return on Investment Prospects Attract New Market

Participants



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 119

