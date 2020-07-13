Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)
(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
13 July, 2020
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (the “Market Abuse Regulations”), the Company announces that it was informed on 10 July, 2020 of the following transaction by Beg Kaleh Pension Limited, a company connected with one of the Company’s directors, Mr Philip Bisson, by virtue of his being the ultimate beneficial owner of that company.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| a)
| Name
|Beg Kaleh Pension Limited
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
|Person closely associated with Philip Bisson, Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
on behalf of Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC
| b)
| LEI
|2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
| 4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Redeemable Participating Preference Shares
ISIN GB00B15PV034
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.81
|983,500
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
983,500
£796,635
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|10 July 2020
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|Off-market transaction
There was no change in beneficial ownership of the Redeemable Participating Preference Shares as a result of this transaction. Following this transaction, Mr Bisson continues to hold a beneficial interest in 1,107,500 Redeemable Participating Preference Shares, representing 1.04% of the Fund’s issued share capital (excluding treasury shares).
Enquiries:
Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
