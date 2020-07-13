New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205316/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mechanical Friction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.3% CAGR to reach US$700.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromagnetic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Industrial Brakes and Clutches market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Industrial Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$317.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$317.1 Million by the year 2027.



Other Product Segments Segment Corners a 30.9% Share in 2020

In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$313.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$370.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$218.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Altra Industrial Motion Inc.

Andantex USA Inc.

Boston Gear

Dayton Superior Products Co. Inc.

Electroid Company

Formsprag Clutch Inc.

Hilliard Corp.

Inertia Dynamics LLC

INTORQ GmbH & CO. KG

KEB Automation KG

Lenze SE

Magnetic Technologies Ltd.

Magtrol Inc.

Marland Clutch

Merobel

Ogura Clutch Co., Ltd.

Redex Andantex

Regal Power Transmission Solutions

Rexnord Corp.

Sjogren Industries Inc.

Warner Electric Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205316/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude

Wider Use Case Across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone

for Present & Future Growth

Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key

Application Verticals

Surge in Industrial Automation Instigates Massive Opportunities

Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs

Progressive Trajectory

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Industrial Brakes

and Clutches Market: A Review

Global Market Analysis

Market to Benefit from Stable Economic Scenario

Mechanical Friction Brakes & Clutches Dominate the Market

Electromagnetic Brakes & Clutches: A Major Product Segment

Developed Regions - Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Economies - Prime Growth Drivers

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Brakes and Clutches Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Altra Industrial Motion, Inc. (USA)

Boston Gear (USA)

Formsprag Clutch, Inc. (USA)

Inertia Dynamics LLC (USA)

Marland Clutch (USA)

Stromag (Germany)

Warner Electric, Inc. (USA)

Dayton Superior Products Co., Inc. (USA)

Electroid Company (USA)

Hilliard Corp. (USA)

INTORQ GmbH & CO. KG (Germany)

KEB Automation KG (Germany)

Lenze SE (Germany)

Magnetic Technologies Ltd. (USA)

Magtrol, Inc. (USA)

Ogura Clutch Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Placid Industries, Inc. (USA)

Redex Andantex (France)

Andantex USA, Inc. (USA)

Merobel (France)

Regal Power Transmission Solutions (USA)

Rexnord Corp. (USA)

Sjogren Industries, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Product Innovation Continues to Drive Market Growth

End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design

Key Considerations in Brake and Clutch Designing

Torque

Heat Dispersing

Inertia

Speed

Design Innovations Driven by Growth in Related Equipment

Design Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Offer

New Capabilities

Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs

3D Printing Technology Set to Proliferate Brake and Clutch

Manufacturing

Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains

Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for

Disc Brakes

Demand for Drum-Style Brakes Remains High

Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to Fore

Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth

Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery

Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications

Integrated Packages - Order of the Day in Motor Market

Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum

Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects

Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects

Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory

A Glimpse of First, Second,Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market

Momentum

Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes

Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical

Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities

Robust Demand for Machine Tools Underpins Revenue Growth

Brakes and Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors

Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland

Conveyors

Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes

Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical and

Pharmaceutical Robots

Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 14: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 29: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Brakes and

Clutches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 47: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Brakes and

Clutches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 77: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Argentina in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 89: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 105: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 110: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Africa by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 111: African Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 136

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205316/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001