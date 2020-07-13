New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Brakes and Clutches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205316/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Mechanical Friction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.3% CAGR to reach US$700.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromagnetic segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Industrial Brakes and Clutches market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Industrial Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$317.1 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$317.1 Million by the year 2027.
Other Product Segments Segment Corners a 30.9% Share in 2020
In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$313.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$370.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$218.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Industrial Brakes and Clutches: An Introductory Prelude
Wider Use Case Across Numerous Application Domains: Cornerstone
for Present & Future Growth
Select Applications of Industrial Brakes & Clutches in Key
Application Verticals
Surge in Industrial Automation Instigates Massive Opportunities
Emphasis on Performance & Safety of Industrial Systems Directs
Progressive Trajectory
Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Industrial Brakes
and Clutches Market: A Review
Global Market Analysis
Market to Benefit from Stable Economic Scenario
Mechanical Friction Brakes & Clutches Dominate the Market
Electromagnetic Brakes & Clutches: A Major Product Segment
Developed Regions - Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies - Prime Growth Drivers
Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Brakes and Clutches Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Product Innovation Continues to Drive Market Growth
End-Use Level Requirements Spur Changes in Brake and Clutch Design
Key Considerations in Brake and Clutch Designing
Torque
Heat Dispersing
Inertia
Speed
Design Innovations Driven by Growth in Related Equipment
Design Improvements in Permanent Holding Magnet Brakes Offer
New Capabilities
Novel Manufacturing Methods Aid Roll Out of Sophisticated Designs
3D Printing Technology Set to Proliferate Brake and Clutch
Manufacturing
Electromagnetic Caliper Brakes Make Robust Gains
Technical Superiority Over Drum Brakes Widens Prospects for
Disc Brakes
Demand for Drum-Style Brakes Remains High
Backstopping Clutches with High Torque Capacity Come to Fore
Rugged Brakes for Hazardous Environments Exhibit Growth
Parking Brakes for Locking Idle Machinery
Heavy-Duty Brakes for Dynamic Applications
Integrated Packages - Order of the Day in Motor Market
Traditional Brakes Sustain Momentum
Replacement Demand Enhances Market Prospects
Market Gears Up for Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory
A Glimpse of First, Second,Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
Soaring Demand for Food Processing Machinery Steers Market
Momentum
Regulations Drive Adoption of Washdown Brakes
Material Handling Equipment: A Key End-Use Vertical
Machinery-Intensive Textile Sector Extends Potential Opportunities
Robust Demand for Machine Tools Underpins Revenue Growth
Brakes and Clutches Assume Critical Importance in Mining Conveyors
Mining Operators Prioritize Hydraulic Brakes for Overland
Conveyors
Servo Motors: A Niche End-Use Market for Industrial Brakes
Small Diameter Brakes Gain Traction in Medical and
Pharmaceutical Robots
Brakes and Clutches for Paper Processing Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mechanical Friction (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Electromagnetic (Product Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 14: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 18: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 23: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 29: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Brakes and
Clutches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Spanish Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 47: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 48: Russian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 50: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Australian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 60: Australian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 61: Indian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 62: Indian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 63: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: South Korean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 66: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Brakes and
Clutches: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Brakes and Clutches
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 71: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Argentina in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Argentinean Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 79: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Brazilian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 81: Brazilian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 82: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Mexican Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Mexican Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Industrial Brakes and Clutches
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of
Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Industrial Brakes and Clutches
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 89: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 92: The Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Industrial Brakes and Clutches:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Iranian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 98: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Israel in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Israeli Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Industrial Brakes and Clutches
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 105: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Industrial Brakes and Clutches
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 109: African Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 110: Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 111: African Industrial Brakes and Clutches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 136
