Pune, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global military antenna market size is expected to reach USD 7.84 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period. The growing frontline and border security in various nations will have a positive effect on the global market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Military Antenna Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Frequency (High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Super High Frequency, and Extremely High Frequency), By Type (Dipole Antennas, Aperture Antennas, Travelling Wave Antennas, Loop Antennas, and Array Antennas), By Platform (Airborne, Marine, and Ground), By Application (Communication, Surveillance, SATCOM, Electronic Warfare, and Telemetry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 4.57 billion in 2018.

The coronavirus emergency has led to enormous worrisome about trade and business across the world. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to avert the increase of this infectious disease. Such strategies have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.



List of the Leading Companies in the Military Antenna Market are:



Terma A/S

Cobham Plc

Comrod Communication AS

Eylex Pty Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Harris Corporations



Hascall-Denke



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Mti Wireless Edge Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG



Southwest Antennas

Antcom Corporation





The report military antenna market contains:

Up-to-the-minute industry trends

Significant policies executed by players

Grand regional Study

Main Segments in the market





Market Driver:

Surge in Military Modernization Programs to Drive the Market

The growing modernization programs in the military sector by the government authorities has led to the development of metamaterial antennas, plasma antennas, and (SOTM) for solid safety and protection. Moreover, the increasing deliveries and contracts of military antennas by major industry players will provide impetus to the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Serco Group Plc received a contract worth USD 44.45 million by the U.S. Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC). The contract will include the supply special systems and equipment for special projects and Electronic Systems Engineering Support indefinite-delivery, and indefinite quantity (IDIQ) to the U.S. Navy.





The emergence of 5G technology is expected to bode well for the market. The integration of 5G technology and AI in machine-type communications (MTC) offers direct connectivity to several devices. The introduction of the enormous Internet of Things (eIoT) and MTC (mMTC) can be a vital factor bolstering the growth of the market owing to its low-cost modules for wireless sensor networks and connected military stations for robust communication. The utilization of 5G during battlefield operations by providing real-time information to the army will accelerate its adoption in the military antenna, thus boosting the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Increasing R&D Activities to Favor Growth in North America

The market in North America is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing defense expenditures along with high R&D investment by key players for the development of new army antenna capable of handling severe environmental conditions and its long-range abilities with low power consumption will create opportunities for the market. The growing transnational disputes will increase the use of radar and air defense systems in the region, which, in turn, will aid the development of the market.

The growing investment for the development of new infrastructure in the U.S. defense department will enable speedy expansion of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth rate shortly. The growth in the region is due to the h demand for military antennas from countries, such as India, China, and Japan. The surge in military expenditure owing to the rising border disputes will contribute to the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in 2018, the Indian government presented a sum of USD 54 billion for infrastructure development of the Indian armed forces, marking a rise of around 7% from the previous fiscal year.





Key Development:

November 2019: Rohde & Schwarz, an international electronics group specializing in the fields of electronic test equipment delivered a new communication suite for two Royal Malaysian Navy’s Lekiu-class frigates.

September 2018: GATR Technologies Inc. signed a contract with the U.S. Army worth USD 522 million for the supply of inflatable antennas that are ground-mounted and are similar to the giant beach balls with a tie-down to point them in the right direction.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis

Global Military Antenna Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Frequency High-Frequency Ultra-High Frequency Super High Frequency Extremely High Frequency Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Dipole Antennas Aperture Antennas Travelling Wave Antennas Loop Antennas Array Antennas Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Airborne Marine Ground Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Communication Surveillance SATCOM Electronic Warfare Telemetric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the world



TOC Continued…!!!







