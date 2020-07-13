The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Grigeo, legal entity code 110012450, registered office: Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania (hereinafter – the Company), is convened by initiative and the decision of the Board of the Company on 4 August, 2020, at 11.00 a.m.



The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the Company’s Office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania, the first floor of Company’s administration building.

Registration of shareholders starts at 10.15 a.m., ends at 10.55 a.m.

The accounting day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is 28 July, 2020. Persons who were shareholders of the Company at the close of the accounting day of the Meeting shall have the right to attend and vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders in person or may authorise other persons to vote for them as proxies or may conclude an agreement on the disposal of the voting right with third parties.

The shareholders' proprietary rights accounting day is 18 August, 2020. The proprietary rights (right to receive dividend) will be held by persons who, at the close of the tenth working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate decision, i.e. on 18 August, 2020, will be the shareholders of the Company.

The agenda of the Meeting:

Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2019. Company‘s Auditor’s report. Approval of the set of consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019. The appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2019. Approval of Remuneration Policy of the Company.

A person attending the General Meeting of Shareholders and entitled to vote shall produce a document which is a proof of his identity. A person who is not a shareholder shall additionally produce a document attesting to his right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders.

A shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the right to authorise, in writing, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a written authorisation must be approved in accordance with the procedure laid down in legal acts. Shareholder entitled to participate in the General Meeting of Shareholders shall also have the right to authorise, by means of electronic communications, a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Such a proxy of the shareholder need not be certified by a notary. The power of attorney issued through electronic communication means must be confirmed by the shareholder with a safe electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania. The proxy given by means of electronic communications and the notice of the given proxy shall be submitted to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorised person shall have the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him, unless the issued authorisation or laws provide for narrower rights of the authorised person. The Company has not set the proxy form.

The Company is not providing the possibility to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders by means of electronic communications.

A shareholder or a person authorised by him shall have a right to vote in writing in advance by filling in the general ballot paper. The general ballot paper will be provided on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt under the heading "For Investors". If the person who had completed the general ballot paper is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot paper must be accompanied by a document confirming the right to vote. The duly completed, printed and signed general ballot paper must be sent by mail to the Company's Office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders or presented to the Company until the end of registration of shareholders on the day of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholder or his authorized person may also sign the duly completed general ballot paper with a qualified electronic signature developed by safe signature equipment and approved by a qualified certificate effective in the Republic of Lithuania and send it to the Company by e-mail info@grigeo.lt not later than on the last business day before the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all the votes, have a right of proposing to supplement the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Draft decisions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt decisions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside with the proposal. Proposals to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders shall be submitted in writing by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than 14 days before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders who hold shares carrying at least 1/20 of all votes, have a right of proposing draft decisions on the issues already included in the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proposed draft decisions at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented in writing by sending them by mail by e-mail info@grigeo.lt or delivering or sending by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania. The shareholders shall also be entitled to propose draft decisions on the agenda issues of the General Meeting of Shareholders in writing during the General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders have the right to ask questions concerning the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in advance. Questions may be submitted by e-mail to info@grigeo.lt or delivered or sent by mail to the Company's office at Vilniaus g. 10, Grigiškės, Vilniaus m. sav., Lithuania not later than 29 July, 2020. Responses of a general character shall be posted on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors". The Company will not respond personally to the shareholder if the respective information is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt.

The shareholders can get acquainted with the documents held by the Company related to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, and other documents to be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders as well as to get information regarding execution of the shareholders’ rights on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors".

The total number of the Company's shares and the number of shares granting voting rights during the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is the same and amounts to 65,700,000. ISIN code of the Company’s shares is LT0000102030.

All the information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is presented on the Company's website www.grigeo.lt, under the heading "For Investors" or provided by telephone

+370 5 243 5801.

Encl.: consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2019, Auditor’s report for the year 2019 with the set of consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year 2019, project of appropriation of the Company’s profit for the year 2019, project of remuneration policy, Draft decisions on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Grigeo to be held on 4 August, 2020 proposed by the Board, the general ballot paper (see attachments).

Gintautas Pangonis

President of AB Grigeo

+370 5 243 5801

