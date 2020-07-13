The Board meeting of AB Grigeo held on 13 July, 2020 decided to present to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Grigeo which is to be held on 4 August, 2020 Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual and Independent Auditor's Reports for the year 2019 (see attachments).
