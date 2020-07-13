New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Geosynthetics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Geotextiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Geomembranes segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17% share of the global Geosynthetics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Geosynthetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Product Types Segment Corners a 13.6% Share in 2020

In the global Other Product Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 338-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGRU America, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

CETCO

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

GSE Environmental, Inc.

Hanes Geo Components

Low & Bonar PLC

Mattex Geosynthetics

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri SPA

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Raven Industries, Inc.

Tenax Corporation

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas

Tensar International Corporation, Inc.

Thrace-LINQ, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Preface

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Market Drivers in a Gist

Geosynthetics Applications

List of Major Applications of Geosynthetics

Competitive Scenario

Reviving Economy Signals Bright Prospects

Regulatory Arena

List of Select Standards for Geosynthetics Worldwide

Geotextiles - A Major Segment of Geosynthetics

Road Construction - A Major End-Use for Nonwoven Geotextile

Vendors Focus on Research and Development

Geomembranes - The Fastest Growing Segment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Geosynthetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AGRU America, Inc. (USA)

Berry Global, Inc. (USA)

CETCO (USA)

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)

GSE Environmental, Inc. (USA)

Hanes Geo Components (USA)

Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland)

Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia)

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Officine Maccaferri SpA (Italy)

Propex Operating Company, LLC (USA)

Raven Industries, Inc. (USA)

Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands)

TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (USA)

Tenax Corporation (USA)

Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (USA)

Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets Promise Lucrative Potential

Increasing Prominence of Geosynthetics in Economic and

Environmental Sustainability

Surging Waste and Water Management Applications Drive Demand

for Geomembranes

Focus on Innovation Steers Growth

Geosynthetics Move into Energy Sector

Jute Geo-textiles - A Potential New Application of Jute Fiber

Rise in Demand for Coir Geotextiles

Use of Geosynthetics in Green Roofs Gains Momentum

Geocomposite Drains Bringing a Paradigm Shift in the Green

Roofs Technology

Demand for Geosynthetic Materials Witnesses an Upward Momentum

Submerged Breakwaters to Tackle Beach Erosion

Increasing Use of Geogrids in Railway and Road Applications

Rising Raw Material Costs Affect Geotextiles and Geogrid Markets

Emerging Trends in Techtextil Technologies

Technical Textiles vs. Geotextiles

Comparison of Product Focus, Lifespan Quality Standards,

Properties and Application of Geo-Textiles and Technical

Textiles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Geosynthetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Geosynthetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Geosynthetics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Geotextiles (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Geotextiles (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Geotextiles (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Geomembranes (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Geomembranes (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Geomembranes (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Construction (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Construction (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Construction (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Roads & Infrastructure (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Roads & Infrastructure (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Roads & Infrastructure (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Ecological (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Ecological (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Ecological (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Geosynthetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Geosynthetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Geosynthetics Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Geosynthetics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Geosynthetics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Geosynthetics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Geosynthetics Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Geosynthetics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Geosynthetics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Geosynthetics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Geosynthetics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Geosynthetics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geosynthetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Geosynthetics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Geosynthetics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Geosynthetics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Geosynthetics Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Geosynthetics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Geosynthetics Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Geosynthetics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Geosynthetics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Geosynthetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Geosynthetics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Geosynthetics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Geosynthetics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Geosynthetics Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Geosynthetics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Geosynthetics Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Geosynthetics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Geosynthetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Geosynthetics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Geosynthetics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Geosynthetics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Geosynthetics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Geosynthetics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Geosynthetics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Geosynthetics Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Geosynthetics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Geosynthetics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Geosynthetics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Geosynthetics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geosynthetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Geosynthetics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Geosynthetics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Geosynthetics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Geosynthetics Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Geosynthetics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Geosynthetics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Geosynthetics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Geosynthetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Geosynthetics Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Geosynthetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Geosynthetics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Geosynthetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Geosynthetics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Geosynthetics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Geosynthetics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 101: Geosynthetics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Geosynthetics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Geosynthetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Geosynthetics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Geosynthetics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Geosynthetics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Geosynthetics Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Geosynthetics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Geosynthetics Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Geosynthetics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Geosynthetics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Geosynthetics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Geosynthetics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Geosynthetics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Geosynthetics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Geosynthetics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Geosynthetics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Geosynthetics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Geosynthetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geosynthetics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Geosynthetics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Geosynthetics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Geosynthetics Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Geosynthetics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Geosynthetics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Geosynthetics Marketby Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Geosynthetics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Geosynthetics Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Geosynthetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Geosynthetics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Geosynthetics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Geosynthetics Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Geosynthetics Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Geosynthetics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Geosynthetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Geosynthetics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Geosynthetics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Geosynthetics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Geosynthetics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Geosynthetics Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Geosynthetics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Geosynthetics Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Geosynthetics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Geosynthetics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Geosynthetics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Geosynthetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Geosynthetics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Geosynthetics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Geosynthetics Historic Marketby

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Geosynthetics Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Geosynthetics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Geosynthetics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Geosynthetics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Geosynthetics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Geosynthetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Geosynthetics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Geosynthetics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Geosynthetics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Geosynthetics Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Geosynthetics Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Geosynthetics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Geosynthetics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Geosynthetics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Geosynthetics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Geosynthetics Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Geosynthetics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Geosynthetics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Geosynthetics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Geosynthetics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Geosynthetics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Geosynthetics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Geosynthetics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Geosynthetics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Geosynthetics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Geosynthetics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Geosynthetics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Geosynthetics Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Geosynthetics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Geosynthetics Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Geosynthetics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Geosynthetics Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Geosynthetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Geosynthetics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Geosynthetics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 98

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001