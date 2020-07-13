Gaithersburg, MD, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise marketing and sales company Oakscale works to give emerging brands an advantage in the early days of growing their franchise system. Often, franchise brands learn the hard way that it is very difficult to attract quality franchise owners and can waste years trying and failing. Oakscale offers early stage franchise concepts like Surveillance Secure a quicker path to success by implementing lead generation tactics and sales strategies that were developed over decades of experience selling franchises. With that experience, Oakscale knows how to identify winners out of the many new franchises that emerge each year and selects it’s partners very carefully, adding Surveillance Secure to a small, but highly vetted portfolio of 4 franchise brands.

Maryland-Based Surveillance Secure was founded in 2006, but really gained traction beginning in 2016 when CEO Kim Hartman partnered with COO, Will Biggerman to effectively create the business model available to franchisees today. That merger combined multiple elements of a fragmented industry to create a one-stop shop. Surveillance Secure began creating custom electronic surveillance and security solutions based on commercial clients’ exact needs, pioneering a consultative approach that would win market share from transactional equipment companies that were merely fulfilling orders. In doing so, clients quickly realized that Surveillance Secure’s state of the art technology goes well beyond electronic security and can be utilized to optimize operations via video analytics.

By consolidating all of these services, providing custom solutions, and dedicating themselves to the highest level of service, Surveillance Secure carved out an enviable piece of the market share in the Maryland-DC-Virginia area. Major brands such as Pepsi, Hyatt, Marriott, and WeWork have entrusted Surveillance Secure to protect their properties and provide operational insights.

Kim Hartman, the company’s founder and President, explains that “the security industry is fragmented and there are very few companies that can provide an integration of security solutions at the same quality and service level that we’ve been able to achieve. Once we had our own operational systems dialed in, we worked on making those systems turn-key to give a franchise owner the opportunity to replicate our success. At its core, this is a service business and where our competitors tend to fall short, we excel.”

Beyond crime prevention and security, new challenges emerging from COVID-19 present fresh opportunities for Surveillance Secure as business owners attempt to establish and maintain new standards for health and sanitation. Surveillance Secure’s touchless access control (keyless/bluetooth entry) and thermal body temperature reading cameras eliminate high touchpoints and can prevent building access from individuals with abnormal temperatures, two features that are likely to become commonplace at any building, but particularly in the healthcare and education segments. As the economy enters a post-Covid world, Surveillance Secure expects the demand for these supplementary services to multiply.

Rob Gazzola, Chief Marketing Office at Surveillance Secure, believes the post-Covid world is a big opportunity for franchisees. “We’re already seeing the winds shift and requests come in for these types of services, which isn’t all that surprising. We have an excellent online presence that drives business to us organically when people search for these types of solutions for their property or business. Our franchisees also implement our local marketing and sales playbooks to hunt down further business. We’ve created opportunities for ourselves for years, but now its our franchisees turn to capitalize on the systems we’ve built, and this is an especially opportunistic time to do so.”

Oakscale CEO, Joshua Kovacs, expects Surveillance Secure to be a winning franchise concept. He explains, “Surveillance Secure has the perfect blend of state-of-the-art security technology trusted by blue chip clients, and customer service that only can be provided by a local franchise owner. The team is incredibly impressive and has been providing amazing custom security solutions in response to COVID, making their model even more compelling. We are excited to help them award territories across the country and become the franchise leader in B2B electronic security.”

Surveillance Secure only began franchising in late 2019 but already has a franchisee up and running in Philadelphia. Jerrod Littleton had a background in finance and previously served in the Army. He bought into the Surveillance Secure system because he “wanted to find something that was growing, that was Business to Business, that was recession resistant, and something that didn’t require a security background because I don’t have a security background. And I felt that with the support that I was getting from the Surveillance Secure team, that I would be able to step into this model right away and be successful from day one.”

Surveillance Secure offers multiple revenue streams, including recurring revenue from its ongoing service contracts, and is seeking outgoing, personable franchise owners that are ready to learn, work hard, and capitalize on opportunities. Experienced franchisees as well as first time franchise owners with management and sales experience are invited to apply.

