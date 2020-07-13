To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 479
July 13, 2020
GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDINGS A/S MINUTES AND UPDATED ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION FROM THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the minutes and the updated articles of association from the annual general meeting 2020 on June 30th, 2020.
For further information:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405
Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +4540431303
Glunz & Jensen A/S
Ringsted, DENMARK
