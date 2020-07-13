New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151465/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Industrial Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.8% share of the global Industrial Weighing Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Industrial Weighing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$630 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$659.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$659.8 Million by the year 2027.



Chemical Processing Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020

In the global Chemical Processing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$263.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$333.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$429 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Factors Influencing Growth of the Market

Factors Hindering Growth of the Market

Market during the Recession - A Sneak Peek

Future Prospects

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Weighing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A&D Weighing (USA)

ATRAX Group NZ Ltd. (New Zealand)

Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC (USA)

Bilwinco AS (Denmark)

CI Precision Ltd. (UK)

D Brash & Sons, Ltd. (UK)

Easiweigh Limited (UK)

Fairbanks Scales, Inc. (USA)

Maguire Products, Inc. (USA)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (USA)

Minebea Intec (Germany)

OHAUS CORPORATION (USA)

RADWAG Wagi Elektroniczne (Poland)

Thompson Scale Company (USA)

Walz Scale (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Trends: A Quick Review

A Recapitulation of Recent Developments in Load Cell Technology

Demand for Load Cells and Load Pins on the Rise

High Performance Scales Augment Demand for Load Cells

High Performance Scales Augment Demand for Load Cells

Review of Key Technologies Used in Weighing Machines

Shift from Manual Weighing Machines to Advanced Weighing Machines

Demand for Automated Weighing Solutions to Skyrocket

Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam

Direct-to-Consumer Services to Fuel Growth for Industrial

Weighing Equipment

Increase in Demand for High Precision and Cost-effective Equipment

Quality Weighing Products Create Replacement Demand

Price Reductions to Offset Impact of Saturation on the Market

Electronic Scales Vs. Mechanical Scales - A Comparison

Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth

Revival of Manufacturing to Boost Market

Increase in Construction Projects Bodes Well for the Market

Mettler Toledo - The Undisputed Market Leader



