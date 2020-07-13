New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Membrane Separation Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Reverse Osmosis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Microfiltration segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.6% share of the global Membrane Separation Technologies market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Ultrafiltration Segment Corners a 23.8% Share in 2020

In the global Ultrafiltration segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 350-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Purification Inc.

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Culligan International Company

Degremont SA

Dow Water & Process Solutions

EMD Millipore

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GE Water & Process Technologies

GEA Group AG

Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.

Hyflux Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

Kubota Corp.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Pall Corporation

Pentair plc

Pervatech BV

Pure Aqua, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Veolia Environnement SA

Xylem, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude

Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies

Select Key Market Drivers

Developing Markets to Drive Growth

Reverse Osmosis Spearheads Growth

End-Use Market Perspective

Biopharma Industry - A Major Growth Contributor

Competitive Analysis

Leading Players in the Global Membranes Market by Product

Segment - RO Membrane, RO Systems, Ultrafiltration Membranes,

Ultrafiltration Systems and Microfiltration Systems

Competitive Technologies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Membrane Separation Technologies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Purification Inc. (USA)

Applied Membranes, Inc. (USA)

Culligan International Company (USA)

Degremont SA (France)

Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)

EMD Millipore (USA)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)

GE Water & Process Technologies (USA)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)

Kubota Corp. (Japan)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Pentair plc (UK)

Pervatech BV (Netherlands)

Pure Aqua, Inc. (USA)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Veolia Environnement SA (France)

Xylem, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth

Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Driving the Market Ahead

Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace

Technological Advancements Fueling the Market

Hybrid Desalination Plants Spell Opportunities

Trend towards Larger Modules

Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth

Pervaporation Technologies to Register Growth

Unconventional Fuels Gain Momentum

Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market

Expansion and New Equipment Drive Demand for Membranes in Industry

Microfiltration Market - Matured, Still Growing

Rise of Nanofiltration

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Recent Advances in Nanocomposite and Nanofiltration Membranes

Development

Aquaporins Gain Attention

New Nanofiltration Membrane Enhances Utility of Ceramic Membranes

Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns

Immersed Membrane Bioreactors Gain Hold

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Desalination Dominates RO Market

Significant Scope for Further Technology Improvements

Membrane Separation Technologies Gain Traction in Medical

Applications

Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth in Pharma

Industry

Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies

Growing Prominence of Membrane-based Air Filtration Media

Membrane Separation in Gases - An Overview

Key Macro Level Growth Drivers

Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Membrane Fouling - A Major Concern



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Membrane Separation Technologies Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Membrane Separation Technologies Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Microfiltration (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Microfiltration (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Microfiltration (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Nanofiltration (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Nanofiltration (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Nanofiltration (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Water Treatment (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Water Treatment (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Water Treatment (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Food & Beverage (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Chemical (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Chemical (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chemical (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$

Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: United States Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Membrane Separation Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 39: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 40: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Canadian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Membrane

Separation Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 47: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Membrane

Separation Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Japanese Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 53: Chinese Membrane Separation Technologies

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 54: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Membrane Separation Technologies

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Membrane Separation Technologies Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: European Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 63: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 64: European Membrane Separation Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: French Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 68: French Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Membrane Separation Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: German Membrane Separation Technologies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: German Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Italian Membrane Separation Technologies

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 81: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Membrane Separation Technologies

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Membrane Separation Technologies in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Membrane Separation Technologies

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Spanish Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$

Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 98: Russian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Membrane Separation Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 105: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Membrane Separation Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 110: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Membrane Separation Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australian Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 119: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Indian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 132: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 135: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 137: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation

Technologies Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Membrane Separation Technologies in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation

Technologies Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 143: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 145: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 146: Latin American Membrane Separation Technologies

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 147: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Membrane Separation

Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Argentinean Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 153: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Membrane Separation Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 155: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Membrane Separation Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Mexican Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 164: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 170: Rest of Latin America Membrane Separation

Technologies Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Membrane Separation

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Membrane Separation

Technologies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Membrane Separation Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 174: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the

Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Membrane

Separation Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 185: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Iran in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Membrane

Separation Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 188: Iranian Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 191: Israeli Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 192: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 193: Israeli Membrane Separation Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001