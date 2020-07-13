MONTREAL, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: “RLV”, OTC: “RLLVF” and Frankfurt: “6BX”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), is pleased to announce the company’s expansion of its Bioganix CleanCare brand into the Disinfection and Personal Protection Market following successful entry into the hand sanitizing business.



EXPANSION INTO DISINFECTION AND PPES MARKET

Following a successful launch of its hand sanitizing product line, and in view of new demand arising from the ongoing global pandemic, the Company’s wellness brand is expanding its mandate to cover Disinfection and Personal Protection Equipment and Supplies (the “PPES Business”). With the expected introduction of Air Purification and Disinfection System for Home and Office this fall, the Company is also mapping out its entry into disinfection technologies and other personal protection products, which are also expected to be launched during the current quarter.

NORTHEAST USA RETAILER APPOINTMENT: THE PAPERSTORE

The company has also announced the appointment of The PaperStore as an official retailer of our Bioganix CleanCare products, covering the North Eastern USA. Established in 1964, The Paper Store is the largest family-owned and operated specialty gift business in the Northeast. Today, the Anderson family runs over 80 stores throughout the Northeast with a thriving ecommerce business and over 3,000 employees. The Company completed the delivery of initial inventory of Bioganix CleanCare during the month of June and the products has received great acceptance by the PaperStore customer base.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “We are very excited to partner with The PaperStore and the Anderson family to offer to their customer base Bioganix CleanCare products, made in the USA under strict quality and manufacturing standards to the Northeast USA states” Mr. Useche commented on the expansion strategy: “We are working to bring onboard several technologies and opportunities in the personal security and disinfection space. With the global pandemic very much in expansion, we expect many opportunities in terms of ongoing demand for prevention products and technologies and we are positioning CleanCare for growth”

About ThePaperStore.com

The Paper Store is the largest family-owned and operated specialty gift business in the Northeast. Founded in 1964, the Anderson family runs over 80 stores servicing the Northeast USA through a high functioning brick and click platform boasting over 3000 employees. The Company focuses on providing their customers with a unique shopping experience where they can find unique gifts and high-quality products for any occasion.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including legal cannabis, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and medical cannabis. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates through two wholly owned subsidiaries:

BGX E-Health LLC (BGX), based in Orlando, Florida, markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix® brand portfolio in the US and Europe. Relevium’s premium brands are sold at some of the world’s largest retailers including Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Biocannabix Health Corporation (BCX), based in Montreal, Quebec, is a biopharma nutraceutical Company focused on delivering pediatric endo-medicinal nutraceuticals for cannabinoid therapy.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions, or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek to rely on the applicable safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche

President and CEO

For more information about this press release:

Tel: +1.888.528.8687