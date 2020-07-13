New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Dyes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151463/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Reactive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disperse segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.9% share of the global Textile Dyes market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Textile Dyes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Direct Segment Corners a 11.9% Share in 2020

In the global Direct segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$703.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$871.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 398-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Anand International

Archroma

Atul Ltd.

Big Sunshine International

Day-Glo Color Corp.

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kiri Industries Limited

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity

Textile Dyes: An Introductory Prelude

A Glimpse of Factors Driving and Restraining Industry Prospects

Future Prospects Remain Largely Favorable for Textile Dyes

Developing Regions to Spearhead Present & Future Growth

Demand & Supply Scenario

Low Cost Regions Emerge as Primary Production Hubs

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Global Competitor Market Shares

Textile Dyes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bacterial Dyeing of Textiles - An Alternative to Synthetic Dyes?

Use of Liposome-based Technology in Dyeing Processes

Environment-Friendly Dyeing Auxiliaries Gain Significance

Digital Textile Printing Market: An Overview

Innovation in Ink Technology

Primary Growth Drivers

Future of Digital Textiles Market

Changes in Digital Printing Space

Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation

Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes

Water Pollution Concerns Diverts Focus on New Technologies

Latest Technologies Reduce Usage of Water, Chemical and Energy

Waterless Dyeing Technology Gains Focus

Limitations of Waterless Dyeing

Ultrasonic Technology - Garners Attention

Electrochemical Dyeing - Another Contender

Electrochemical Method based Vat Dyeing

Plasma Technology - To Play a Dominant Role



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 137

