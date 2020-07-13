New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwave Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112931/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Frozen Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fresh Food segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Microwave Packaging market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Microwave Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Shelf-Stable Meals Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020

In the global Shelf-Stable Meals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 227-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Microwave Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying

Food Preparation

Recent Market Activity

Microwave Packaging Market Set for Promising Growth

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Frozen Foods Lead Microwave Packaging Market, Fresh Foods to

Drive Future Growth

Microwave Trays: Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Bodes

Well for Market

Rising Popularity of Smaller Sized Packs

Pouch Packaging Formats Gains Finds Favorable for Microwavable

Foods

Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Aids Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Microwave Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Packaging Corporation (USA)

Ampac Packaging, LLC (USA)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)

Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)

Coveris (USA)

DNP America, LLC (USA)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (USA)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Inline Packaging LLC (USA)

Mullinix Packages, Inc. (USA)

Packaging Concepts, Inc. (USA)

Printpack, Inc. (USA)

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)

Sealed Air Corporation (USA)

Sirane (UK)

Silgan Holdings (USA)

Sonoco Products Company (USA)

Associated Packaging Technologies, Inc. (USA)

WestRock Company (USA)

Fold-Pak (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microwave Packaging Advancements Revolutionize the Microwave

Cooking Experience: A Strong Growth Driver

Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights

Self-Venting Technology Enjoys Widespread Popularity

Nanotechnology Forays into Microwave Packaging

Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability for Outdoor Users

Sophisticated Processing and Packaging Technologies: High on

Convenience

MicVac Valve Technology Transforms Microwave Pasteurization

MicroRite Technology for Frozen Food Cooking

Disposable Steamers Enable Uniform Steam Cooking

Laminated Packaging: Efficient and Advantageous

Smart and Intelligent Packaging: The Next Big Thing

Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) Replace Rigid Pack Formats in Microwave

Packaging

Portable Microwave Unlocks Potential Possibilities

Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest

Other Key Innovations in Microwave Packaging

Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market - Food Safety Capabilities

Foster Demand

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue to Pull the Trigger

on Growth

Convenience Muscles Growth

Pulsating Demand for Ambient Food Drives the Microwave

Packaging Market

Rising Energy Costs and Food Safety Concerns Drive Innovation

in Microwave Packaging

Plastics: The Preferred Microwave Packaging Material

Demand for BOPP Films Bodes Well for the Microwaveable

Packaging Market

Microwave Packaging Responds to the Green Trend

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth

Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects

Rising Preference for ?At Home? Food Consumption

Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the ?Microwavability"

Factor

Unabated Popularity of Microwaveable Foods

Ready-to-Eat Food Drive Evolution of Specialized Packaging

Profiles

Microwaveable Snacks Combine Health and Convenience

Demand for Frozen Foods Continue to Rise

Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods

Healthy Demand for Steam Cooked Vegetables

Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology

Advancements in Food Packaging

Advantages of Green Plastic Barrier Packaging Solutions

Applications of Food Packaging Barrier Technology

Future Adoption of Plastics Barrier Materials

Harmful Chemicals in Fast-food Packaging & Wrappers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 83

