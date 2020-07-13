New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwave Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112931/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Frozen Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fresh Food segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.1% share of the global Microwave Packaging market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Microwave Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Shelf-Stable Meals Segment Corners a 15.9% Share in 2020
In the global Shelf-Stable Meals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 227-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112931/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Microwave Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying
Food Preparation
Recent Market Activity
Microwave Packaging Market Set for Promising Growth
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Frozen Foods Lead Microwave Packaging Market, Fresh Foods to
Drive Future Growth
Microwave Trays: Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Bodes
Well for Market
Rising Popularity of Smaller Sized Packs
Pouch Packaging Formats Gains Finds Favorable for Microwavable
Foods
Rising Demand for Microwavable Foods Aids Market Growth
Competitive Scenario
Global Competitor Market Shares
Microwave Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
American Packaging Corporation (USA)
Ampac Packaging, LLC (USA)
Amcor Limited (Australia)
Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)
Bemis Company, Inc. (USA)
Coveris (USA)
DNP America, LLC (USA)
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (USA)
Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)
Inline Packaging LLC (USA)
Mullinix Packages, Inc. (USA)
Packaging Concepts, Inc. (USA)
Printpack, Inc. (USA)
SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (USA)
Sealed Air Corporation (USA)
Sirane (UK)
Silgan Holdings (USA)
Sonoco Products Company (USA)
Associated Packaging Technologies, Inc. (USA)
WestRock Company (USA)
Fold-Pak (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Microwave Packaging Advancements Revolutionize the Microwave
Cooking Experience: A Strong Growth Driver
Susceptor Technology Catapults Microwave Packaging to New Heights
Self-Venting Technology Enjoys Widespread Popularity
Nanotechnology Forays into Microwave Packaging
Microwave Packaging with Self-Heating Capability for Outdoor Users
Sophisticated Processing and Packaging Technologies: High on
Convenience
MicVac Valve Technology Transforms Microwave Pasteurization
MicroRite Technology for Frozen Food Cooking
Disposable Steamers Enable Uniform Steam Cooking
Laminated Packaging: Efficient and Advantageous
Smart and Intelligent Packaging: The Next Big Thing
Stand-Up-Pouches (SUP) Replace Rigid Pack Formats in Microwave
Packaging
Portable Microwave Unlocks Potential Possibilities
Eco-Friendly Materials in Packaging Elicits Heightened Interest
Other Key Innovations in Microwave Packaging
Dual-Ovenable Lidding Films Market - Food Safety Capabilities
Foster Demand
Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue to Pull the Trigger
on Growth
Convenience Muscles Growth
Pulsating Demand for Ambient Food Drives the Microwave
Packaging Market
Rising Energy Costs and Food Safety Concerns Drive Innovation
in Microwave Packaging
Plastics: The Preferred Microwave Packaging Material
Demand for BOPP Films Bodes Well for the Microwaveable
Packaging Market
Microwave Packaging Responds to the Green Trend
Rapid Urbanization Worldwide: A Key Growth Driver
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Spurs Market Growth
Favorable Food Consumption Patterns Strengthens Market Prospects
Rising Preference for ?At Home? Food Consumption
Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the ?Microwavability"
Factor
Unabated Popularity of Microwaveable Foods
Ready-to-Eat Food Drive Evolution of Specialized Packaging
Profiles
Microwaveable Snacks Combine Health and Convenience
Demand for Frozen Foods Continue to Rise
Changing Packaging Landscape for Shelf-Stable Foods
Healthy Demand for Steam Cooked Vegetables
Plastic Barrier Packaging Materials Dominate Technology
Advancements in Food Packaging
Advantages of Green Plastic Barrier Packaging Solutions
Applications of Food Packaging Barrier Technology
Future Adoption of Plastics Barrier Materials
Harmful Chemicals in Fast-food Packaging & Wrappers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Microwave Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Microwave Packaging Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Frozen Food (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Frozen Food (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Frozen Food (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Fresh Food (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Fresh Food (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Fresh Food (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Shelf-Stable Meals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Shelf-Stable Meals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Shelf-Stable Meals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Microwave Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Microwave Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Microwave Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Microwave Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Microwave Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Microwave Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Microwave Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Microwave Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Microwave Packaging Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Microwave Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Microwave Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Microwave Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Microwave Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Microwave Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Microwave Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Microwave Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Microwave Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Microwave Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Microwave Packaging Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Microwave Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Microwave Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Microwave Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Microwave Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Microwave Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Microwave Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Microwave Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Microwave Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Microwave Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Microwave Packaging Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Microwave Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Microwave Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Microwave Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Microwave Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Microwave Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwave Packaging Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Microwave Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Microwave Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Microwave Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Microwave Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Microwave Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Microwave Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Microwave Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Microwave Packaging Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Microwave Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Microwave Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Microwave Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Microwave Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Microwave Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Microwave Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Microwave Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Microwave Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Microwave Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Microwave Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: Microwave Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Microwave Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Microwave
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Microwave Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Microwave Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Microwave Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Microwave Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Microwave Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Microwave Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Microwave Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Microwave Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Microwave Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Microwave Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Microwave Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Microwave Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Microwave Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Microwave Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Microwave Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Microwave Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 83
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112931/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: