Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC )

Class Period: February 9, 2017 – June 3, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 4, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Pilgrim’s Pride made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) that the Company received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO)

Class Period: February 27, 2020 – June 16, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that GEO Group maintained woefully ineffective COVID-19 response procedures; (2) that those inadequate procedures subjected residents of the Company’s halfway houses to significant health risks; (3) that accordingly, the Company was vulnerable to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Wirecard AG (OTC: WCAGY , WRCDF )

Class Period: August 17, 2015 – June 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Wirecard overstated its cash balances during the Class Period, falsely claiming €1.9 billion of cash in a trust account that was missing; (2) that Wirecard overstated its financial results during the Class Period, including revenue and EBITDA; (3) that Wirecard did not have adequate risk management or countermeasures; (4) that EY failed to audit Wirecard in accordance with applicable auditing principles; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Wirecard’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM )

Class Period: October 5, 2015 – June 29, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 8, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that J2 Global engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (2) that J2 Global used misleading accounting to hide requisite impairments and underperformance in acquisitions; (3) that several so-called independent members of the Company’s board of directors and audit committee were not disinterested; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

