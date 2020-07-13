New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Masterbatch Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112929/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Color, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the White segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Masterbatch market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Masterbatch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Black Segment Corners a 18.7% Share in 2020
In the global Black segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 497-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Masterbatch: An Integral Color Imparting Component
Current and Future Analysis
Recent Market Activity
Packaging: The Largest End-Use Market for Masterbatch
Color Masterbatches Continue to Lead Masterbatch Market,
Additive Masterbatches Promise High Growth
Color Masterbatch: Enhancing Aesthetic Appeal and Functionality
of Plastics
Additive Masterbatch Market - High Growth in Store
Rising Demand for Plastic Products Surges Demand for Masterbatch
Reshoring of Plastic Production to Developed Markets to Fuel
Masterbatch Demand
Developing Economies Present Positive Outlook for Masterbatch
Market
Material Shortages and Price Increases Are Already Evident
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Masterbatch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A. Schulman, Inc. (USA)
Americhem, Inc. (USA)
Ampacet Corporation (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Cabot Corporation (USA)
Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland)
Colortech, Inc. (Canada)
Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan)
DIC Corporation (Japan)
Dongguan JinZhen Plastic Masterbatch Co., LTD (China)
Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
Multibase SA (France)
GABRIEL-CHEMIE Gesellschaft m.b.H. (Austria)
Hubron (International) Ltd (UK)
Ingenia Polymers Corporation (Canada)
Italmaster Belgium NV (Belgium)
PolyOne Corporation (USA)
Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)
Polyplast Muller Group (Germany)
RTP Company (USA)
TABB Packaging Solutions, LLC (USA)
Teknor Apex Company (USA)
The Ravago Group (Belgium)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
Innovation to Kindle Market Growth
Carbon Black Masterbatches for Polymers
Clariant Develops PV Fast Yellow H4G
YInMn Blue - A Vibrant Blue Pigment
Cooling Masterbatch for Greenhouse Film Applications
Test Specimen to Gain Perspective on Masterbatch Prior to Full
-Scale Production
Helian and Eastman Chemical Produce Styrene-Free and Low-Odor
Polymer for 3D Market
TenasiTech Developing High-Functioning Additives
Graphene: The Latest Find in Masterbatches Market
Masterbatch from Recycled Tape - A New Technique
Increasing Demand for Recycled Resins
Overcoming Challenge Posed by Black Pigmentation of Recycled
Resins
Customized Masterbatches from STEER
Evolving Plastic Packaging Market Fuels Demand for
Sophisticated Masterbatches
Green Trend Makes Waves in Plastic Packaging
Growing Focus on Lightweight Vehicles Spurs Demand for Masterbatch
Growing Demand for Masterbatch in Building & Construction Market
Masterbatches in Medical Devices: Facilitating Economical
Production
Plastic Use in Consumer Electronics Industry Drives Demand for
Masterbatch
Search for High Quality Masterbatch Carrier Polymers Continues
Bio-Compatible Masterbatch: A Market to Mine
Biodegradable Polymers: Opportunities in Store for Bio-
Masterbatches
Nanotechnology to Play Key Role in Masterbatch Market
Silver-Based Anti-Microbial Masterbatches Gain Popularity
Optimizing Pigment Dispersion and Mixing Characteristics
through Twin Screw Extruders
Factors Affecting the Formulations & Cost of Masterbatches
Growing Use of Flame Retardant Masterbatches
