2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Color, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the White segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.8% share of the global Masterbatch market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Masterbatch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Black Segment Corners a 18.7% Share in 2020

In the global Black segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 497-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

A. Schulman Inc.

Americhem Inc.

Ampacet Corporation

BASF SE

Cabot Corporation

Clariant International Ltd

Colortech Inc.

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd

DIC Corporation

Dow Inc.

GABRIEL-CHEMIE Gesellschaft m.b.H.

Hubron (International) Ltd

Ingenia Polymers Corporation

Plastika Kritis S.A.

PolyOne Corporation

Polyplast Muller Group

RTP Company

Teknor Apex Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Masterbatch: An Integral Color Imparting Component

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Packaging: The Largest End-Use Market for Masterbatch

Color Masterbatches Continue to Lead Masterbatch Market,

Additive Masterbatches Promise High Growth

Color Masterbatch: Enhancing Aesthetic Appeal and Functionality

of Plastics

Additive Masterbatch Market - High Growth in Store

Rising Demand for Plastic Products Surges Demand for Masterbatch

Reshoring of Plastic Production to Developed Markets to Fuel

Masterbatch Demand

Developing Economies Present Positive Outlook for Masterbatch

Market

Material Shortages and Price Increases Are Already Evident

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

Masterbatch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A. Schulman, Inc. (USA)

Americhem, Inc. (USA)

Ampacet Corporation (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland)

Colortech, Inc. (Canada)

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Dongguan JinZhen Plastic Masterbatch Co., LTD (China)

Dow Corning Corporation (USA)

Multibase SA (France)

GABRIEL-CHEMIE Gesellschaft m.b.H. (Austria)

Hubron (International) Ltd (UK)

Ingenia Polymers Corporation (Canada)

Italmaster Belgium NV (Belgium)

PolyOne Corporation (USA)

Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)

Polyplast Muller Group (Germany)

RTP Company (USA)

TABB Packaging Solutions, LLC (USA)

Teknor Apex Company (USA)

The Ravago Group (Belgium)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Innovation to Kindle Market Growth

Carbon Black Masterbatches for Polymers

Clariant Develops PV Fast Yellow H4G

YInMn Blue - A Vibrant Blue Pigment

Cooling Masterbatch for Greenhouse Film Applications

Test Specimen to Gain Perspective on Masterbatch Prior to Full

-Scale Production

Helian and Eastman Chemical Produce Styrene-Free and Low-Odor

Polymer for 3D Market

TenasiTech Developing High-Functioning Additives

Graphene: The Latest Find in Masterbatches Market

Masterbatch from Recycled Tape - A New Technique

Increasing Demand for Recycled Resins

Overcoming Challenge Posed by Black Pigmentation of Recycled

Resins

Customized Masterbatches from STEER

Evolving Plastic Packaging Market Fuels Demand for

Sophisticated Masterbatches

Green Trend Makes Waves in Plastic Packaging

Growing Focus on Lightweight Vehicles Spurs Demand for Masterbatch

Growing Demand for Masterbatch in Building & Construction Market

Masterbatches in Medical Devices: Facilitating Economical

Production

Plastic Use in Consumer Electronics Industry Drives Demand for

Masterbatch

Search for High Quality Masterbatch Carrier Polymers Continues

Bio-Compatible Masterbatch: A Market to Mine

Biodegradable Polymers: Opportunities in Store for Bio-

Masterbatches

Nanotechnology to Play Key Role in Masterbatch Market

Silver-Based Anti-Microbial Masterbatches Gain Popularity

Optimizing Pigment Dispersion and Mixing Characteristics

through Twin Screw Extruders

Factors Affecting the Formulations & Cost of Masterbatches

Growing Use of Flame Retardant Masterbatches



