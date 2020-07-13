Las Vegas, NV, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Nevada South recently hosted COVID-19 Webinar: Responding and Adjusting, an educational guide for association boards in successfully managing their communities during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Featuring Adam Clarkson of The Clarkson Law Group, this webinar was designed to help community associations navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19. Mr. Clarkson addressed the local government response to COVID-19 and the orders in place. The webinar highlighted how these orders affect board meetings, staff, clubhouses, recreational areas, violation enforcement, collections, and more. The presentation also featured a dedicated question-and-answer session.

“Associa Nevada South recognizes that COVID-19 is posing many operational issues for association boards as they manage their communities during these uncertain times,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Nevada South president. “This webinar was designed to assist community associations in understanding local orders, so they can make educated decision for their communities and best serve their residents.”

