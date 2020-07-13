New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Antimicrobial Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112909/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Silver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.3% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Copper segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.7% share of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Antimicrobial Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$876.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Types Segment Corners a 16.7% Share in 2020

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$409.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$744.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$959.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AK Coatings, Inc.

Akzo Nobel NV

Alistagen Corporation

BASF SE

BBJ Environmental Solutions

Cupron, Inc.

Dow Microbial Control

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Fiberlock Technologies, Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Microban International, Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Sciessent LLC

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

Sureshield Coatings Company

Troy Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Antimicrobial Coatings - An Additional Line of Defense

Recent Market Activity

Environmentally Aware Consumers Add to the Demand

Outlook

Competition - An Overview

Global Competitor Market Shares

Antimicrobial Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AK Coatings, Inc. (USA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands)

Alistagen Corporation (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

BBJ Environmental Solutions (USA)

Cupron, Inc. (USA)

Dow Microbial Control (USA)

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company (USA)

Foster? Coating Products (USA)

Fiberlock Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

Microban International, Ltd. (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)

Sciessent LLC (USA)

Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (USA)

Sureshield Coatings Company (USA)

Troy Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Antimicrobial Coatings Gain Preference Over Antibiotics

Bacterial Growth & Contamination: An Ever Present Issue

Innovation - Key to Market Growth

The Criticality of Choice of Antimicrobial Ingredients

Healthcare Economics and its Impact on Medical Device Spending

Impact of Stringent Regulations

Increasing Adoption of Medical Implants Fuels Demand

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

Growing Importance of Sterile Environment

The New Era of Bioremedial Construction

Mounting Concerns over Indoor Air Pollution up the Demand for

Antimicrobial Coatings

Coil Coating Process - A Better Way of Applying Antimicrobial

Coatings

Contributing Factors to Faster Uptake of AMC based HVAC Equipment

Public Places - A Growing Venue for Antimicrobial Surface Coatings

Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of Competition

Nanotechnology Fortifies the Intrinsic Strength of AMC

Antimicrobial Coatings Go Water-Based

Tightening Regulations: A Mixed Bag of Opportunity & Challenges

Role of Antimicrobial Coatings in Elevating Sick Building Syndrome

Silver - An Important Antimicrobial Agent

Mold Remediation Offers Significant Opportunities for

Antimicrobial Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Spiral in Popularity in the Medical

Devices Industry

Antimicrobial Surface Coatings Emerge as Powerful Solution for

Biomedical Applications

Growing Need to Curb HAIs Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

Faster Healing Times Promote Growth in Wound Care Market

Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices - Need of the Hour

Contamination of Intravenous Equipment: A Weighty Issue

Increased Usage of Silver-ion Based Antimicrobial Coated CVCs

Nanocoatings Poised to Make Rapid Gains

Antimicrobial Catheter Market - An Overview

Rising Demand for Antimicrobial Coated Catheters

Coated Urinary (Bladder) Catheters

Coated Cardiovascular Catheters

Coated Oxymetry and Thermodilution Catheters

Advanced QA for Antimicrobial Devices - Need of the Hour

Revival in Construction Activity Spurs Market Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Plastic Packaging for Food Products - A Potential End-Use Segment

Hurdles to Overcome

Slower Technological Adoption Hampers Growth

Incidences of Product Failures & Lack of Standards: An

Expensive Price to Pay

Pricing Pressures Close in on the Market

High Entry Barriers

Reduced Bargaining Power to Settle Terms of Trade

Threat of Substitutes

Disinfectants Spiral in Popularity On Par With Antimicrobials



