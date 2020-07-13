Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, Ent Credit Union has been named the top-ranked credit union in Colorado, and one of the best credit unions in America according to Forbes. “We are honored and humbled to once again receive this national recognition from Forbes,” said Chad Graves, chief executive officer for Ent. “The fact that our members took the time to rate us highly in areas such as trust, financial advice, transparency and service means everything to us.”

More than 25,000 U.S. citizens were surveyed, with only 3.5% of the nation’s 5,236 credit unions receiving a “Best-In-State” designation. Though banks and credit unions were ranked in their respective categories, Forbes noted that “Americans generally gave their banking institutions good reviews on satisfaction with scores of 4.2 on average on a scale of one to five. But banks can’t touch credit unions; they averaged 4.5.”

“Credit unions, as a whole, have done a nice job educating consumers about how our products and services deliver all the same bells and whistles, often without the fees of other financial institutions,” said Graves. “The unwavering dedication of our team to put members first is what allows us to consistently deliver the Ent difference, especially during these uncertain times. We don’t serve for the awards. We serve because we care, and it’s the right thing to do. An award like this is the best kind of thank-you note from our members.”

In addition to the national designation from Forbes, Ent continues to be recognized regionally as it expands across the Front Range. Ent was recently named “Best Credit Union” by the Colorado Springs Gazette, ColoradoBiz Magazine, Pikes Peak Courier and the Colorado Springs Business Journal, who also recognized the credit union as “Best Financial Advisor.” Ent received “Best Mortgage Company” honors from the Colorado Springs Gazette as well.

About Ent

Founded in 1957, for the third consecutive year Ent is ranked Colorado’s #1 credit union by Forbes. Ent, a not-for-profit financial, community-chartered credit union is committed to improving members’ financial quality of life with better rates, lower fees and unparalleled products and services. With $6.8+ billion in assets, Ent serves more than 385,000 members at 40 convenient service centers across the Front Range. Ent is an Equal Housing Opportunity and Equal Opportunity Lender, insured by the NCUA. Visit Ent.com for more.

Attachment

Fred Jacobs Ent Credit Union (720)520-2894 fjacobs@ent.com