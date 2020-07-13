New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069930/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electrochromic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.7% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SPD segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Smart Glass market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Smart Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.
PDLC Segment Corners a 23.9% Share in 2020
In the global PDLC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$799.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Smart Glass: Creating Intelligent Windows and Enabling Need
Driven Multi-Functional Spaces
Recent Market Activity
Strong Growth Predicted for Smart Glass over the Next Few Years
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Growth Restraints
Super Windows for Energy Efficiency
Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth
China: The Fastest Growing Smart Glass Market Worldwide
Transportation: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application
Sector
Electrochromic Glass Adoption Growing Globally
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread
Adoption in Architectural Applications
List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of
Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector
Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners
Novel Smart Window Technology for the Building Retrofit Segment
Towards Sustainable Building Materials and Building Methods
Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Offers Growth
Opportunities
Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved
Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand in the Automotive Industry
Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum
Smart Glass to Provide Social Networking and Entertainment
Features in Vehicles
Smart Mirrors Dominate Smart Glass Applications in Automobiles
Electrochromic Technology Dominates Smart Mirrors Application
Self-Tinting in Automobiles: SPD-Based Smart Glass Rules the
Market
Niche Active Smart Window Technologies Offers Untapped Market
Potential
Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars
Recovering Global Automobiles Production: An Important
Opportunity Indicator
Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for
Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications
Switchable Privacy Glass Panels
Boardrooms and Conference Rooms
Residential Front Doors
Operating Theaters and Hospital Wards
Prisons and Detention Rooms
Retail Displays
Financial Institutions
Use of Privacy Glass Walls in Commercial and Residential Spaces
Gain Momentum
Designs for Living Room
Bedroom Design
Bathroom Design
Restaurant and Bar Design
Contemporary Office Designs
Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative
Market Growth Opportunities
Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur
Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector
Tinted Smart Glass Technology Revolutionizes Interior Design &
Decor
Customization of Designs to Suit Brand Color
Experimenting with Patterns
Complementing Existing Color Schemes
Creating Roofs that Enrich Sky?s Natural Color
Customization of Color of Floor Glasses
Customizing Colors to Complement Prevailing Weather
Color Tints Options in Privacy Smart Glass
Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth
than Passive Types
Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies
Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity
of Smart Windows
Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies
PDLC Active Smart Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities
Development of PDLC Technology
Active smart glasses respond to electrical stimulus
LCDs are today omnipresent
Self-Adhesive-Switchable PDLC Film and Laminated-Switchable
PDLC Glass
Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light
and Glare
Smart Glass Solutions to Revolutionize the Air Travel Experience
Smart Glass for Smart Yachts
Smart Glass to Witness Large-Scale Adoption in the Electronics
Sector
Rising Popularity of Multiple Entertainment Displays Drive
Smart Glass Demand in High-Performance Immersion Wall
Growing Applications of Smart Glass in the Healthcare Sector
Lends Traction to Market Growth
Application of Smart Glass in Solar Panels to Open up New
Growth Avenues
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens
Market Prospects
Key Factors Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Glass
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 102
