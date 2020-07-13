New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069930/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Electrochromic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.7% CAGR to reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SPD segment is readjusted to a revised 13.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Smart Glass market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Smart Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.



PDLC Segment Corners a 23.9% Share in 2020

In the global PDLC segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$799.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Active Glass Technologies

Asahi Glass Company Ltd.

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS)

Clayton Glass Ltd.

Corning, Inc.

Essex Safety Glass Ltd.

Flat Glass Industries Ltd.

Gentex Corporation

Glass Apps, LLC

Guardian Industries

Intelligent Glass

InvisiShade, LLC

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

RavenWindow

Research Frontiers Inc.

SAGE Electrochromics, Inc.

Schott Corporation

Smartglass International Limited

Vario Glass, Inc.

View, Inc.







Read the full report:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Glass: Creating Intelligent Windows and Enabling Need

Driven Multi-Functional Spaces

Recent Market Activity

Strong Growth Predicted for Smart Glass over the Next Few Years

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Growth Restraints

Super Windows for Energy Efficiency

Developed Markets Dominate, while Developing Markets Drive Growth

China: The Fastest Growing Smart Glass Market Worldwide

Transportation: The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application

Sector

Electrochromic Glass Adoption Growing Globally

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits Offered by Smart Glass Windows Drive Widespread

Adoption in Architectural Applications

List of Exterior, Interior, and Projection Applications of

Smart Glass in the Architectural Sector

Smart Windows Offers Several Benefits to Building Owners

Novel Smart Window Technology for the Building Retrofit Segment

Towards Sustainable Building Materials and Building Methods

Positive Outlook for the Global Construction Offers Growth

Opportunities

Focus on Energy Efficiency, Better Fuel Economy, and Improved

Vehicle Designs Drive Robust Demand in the Automotive Industry

Self-Cleaning and Self-Repairing Applications Gain Momentum

Smart Glass to Provide Social Networking and Entertainment

Features in Vehicles

Smart Mirrors Dominate Smart Glass Applications in Automobiles

Electrochromic Technology Dominates Smart Mirrors Application

Self-Tinting in Automobiles: SPD-Based Smart Glass Rules the

Market

Niche Active Smart Window Technologies Offers Untapped Market

Potential

Lightweight Smart Glass: First-Choice Materials in Connected Cars

Recovering Global Automobiles Production: An Important

Opportunity Indicator

Growing Concerns with Regard to Energy Loss Drive Demand for

Switchable Smart Glass in Varied Applications

Switchable Privacy Glass Panels

Boardrooms and Conference Rooms

Residential Front Doors

Operating Theaters and Hospital Wards

Prisons and Detention Rooms

Retail Displays

Financial Institutions

Use of Privacy Glass Walls in Commercial and Residential Spaces

Gain Momentum

Designs for Living Room

Bedroom Design

Bathroom Design

Restaurant and Bar Design

Contemporary Office Designs

Growing Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Offer Lucrative

Market Growth Opportunities

Spiraling Electricity Usage and Resulting Energy Costs Spur

Demand for Automatic Tinting Windows in the Building Sector

Tinted Smart Glass Technology Revolutionizes Interior Design &

Decor

Customization of Designs to Suit Brand Color

Experimenting with Patterns

Complementing Existing Color Schemes

Creating Roofs that Enrich Sky?s Natural Color

Customization of Color of Floor Glasses

Customizing Colors to Complement Prevailing Weather

Color Tints Options in Privacy Smart Glass

Superior Attributes of Active Smart Glass Promote Higher Growth

than Passive Types

Comparison of Active Smart Glass Technologies

Aesthetics: The Fundamental Factor behind the Huge Popularity

of Smart Windows

Electrochromics and SPD: Leading Smart Glass Technologies

PDLC Active Smart Glass Penetration Marred by Limited Capabilities

Development of PDLC Technology

Active smart glasses respond to electrical stimulus

LCDs are today omnipresent

Self-Adhesive-Switchable PDLC Film and Laminated-Switchable

PDLC Glass

Smart Windows in Aircrafts Enable Efficient Management of Light

and Glare

Smart Glass Solutions to Revolutionize the Air Travel Experience

Smart Glass for Smart Yachts

Smart Glass to Witness Large-Scale Adoption in the Electronics

Sector

Rising Popularity of Multiple Entertainment Displays Drive

Smart Glass Demand in High-Performance Immersion Wall

Growing Applications of Smart Glass in the Healthcare Sector

Lends Traction to Market Growth

Application of Smart Glass in Solar Panels to Open up New

Growth Avenues

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthens

Market Prospects

Key Factors Hampering Widespread Adoption of Smart Glass



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Glass Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Smart Glass Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Electrochromic (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Electrochromic (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: SPD (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: SPD (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: PDLC (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: PDLC (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Transportation (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Transportation (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Architectural (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Architectural (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: Smart Glass Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 18: United States Smart Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Smart Glass Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Smart Glass Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 21: Smart Glass Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 22: Canadian Smart Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Canadian Smart Glass Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Canadian Smart Glass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart Glass

Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 26: Japanese Smart Glass Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 28: Smart Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 29: Smart Glass Market Estimates and Forecasts in China

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 30: Smart Glass Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 31: Chinese Demand for Smart Glass in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Chinese Smart Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Glass Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 33: European Smart Glass Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 34: European Smart Glass Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Smart Glass Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 36: Smart Glass Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 37: European Smart Glass Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 38: European Smart Glass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 39: French Smart Glass Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 40: French Smart Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 41: Smart Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 42: French Smart Glass Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: German Smart Glass Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: German Smart Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Smart Glass Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Smart Glass Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 47: Smart Glass Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 48: Smart Glass Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 49: Italian Demand for Smart Glass in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Italian Smart Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 51: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart

Glass Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 52: United Kingdom Smart Glass Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Glass in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 54: Smart Glass Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Smart Glass Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Smart Glass Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 57: Rest of Europe Smart Glass Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 58: Rest of Europe Smart Glass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Smart Glass Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Smart Glass Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Smart Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Smart Glass Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 63: Smart Glass Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 64: Rest of World Smart Glass Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 65: Rest of World Smart Glass Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 66: Rest of World Smart Glass Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 102

