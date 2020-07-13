SAN JOSE, Calif., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA ), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the close of market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET), during which management may discuss forward-looking information.



To participate on the live call, analysts and investors should dial 1-800-367-2403 (confirmation code: 3376718) at least ten minutes prior to the call. Synaptics will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website ( https://investor.synaptics.com ). A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available until 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday, August 10, 2020 by dialing 1-888-203-1112 and entering the confirmation code: 3376718.

About Synaptics

Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of the human interface revolution, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable. (NASDAQ: SYNA ) www.synaptics.com .

