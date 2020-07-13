PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2020 results after the market close on Tuesday, July 28th, 2020, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.



Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on July 29th, 2020 until 10:00 p.m. on August 12th, 2020 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13706253.



About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J.

Contact:

David Calabria

IR@avisbudget.com