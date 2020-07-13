New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069902/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.AC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$89.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DC Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Electric Motors market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Electric Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Hermetic Motor Segment Corners a 12.1% Share in 2020

In the global Hermetic Motor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 735-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

The Ubiquity of Electric Motors: A Primer

Market Fundamentals

An Insight into the Global Market for Electric Motors

Key Growth Drivers

Higher Efficiency Motors - Need of the Hour

Electric Motors - A Key Component for Various Application Markets

Outlook

Competitive Scenario

Consolidation Trends

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Market

Potential Applications of Electric Motors in Cars

Select Statistical Insights

Leading Competitors

Brushless DC Motors to Gain Momentum in the Automotive Sector

Compact, High Torque Electric Motors Rise in Popularity in the

Auto Industry

Growing Transition to Electric Vehicles Opens-Up Opportunities

for Electric Motors

Large-Size Electric Motors Set to Dominate the Electric Auto

Market

Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Boost Market for Electric Motors

Electric Vehicles to Emerge as Major End-Market for Electric

Motors in Future

Increasing Use of AGVs in Material-Handling Triggers Electric

Motor Demand

Energy Efficiency Standards Gain Momentum

High-Efficiency Motors Gain Over Standard Motors

Motor Efficiency Directives Turbo-Charge Low Voltage Motors Market

A Peek Into How High-Efficiency Motors Benefit the Environment?

Quieter Operation: A Challenge to Reckon With

Limited Portability in Heavy Appliances - Restraining Growth

Electric Motors to Steadily Replace Gas Turbines

Rising Miniaturization in Medical Devices, Robotics & Consumer

Electronics Spur Compact Electric Motor Market

Will Magnet Motors be Replaced by Alternative Solutions?

Efficient Fractional Horse-Power Motors Witness Soaring Demand

Switch from AC to DC/EC Motors - Order of the Day

Leading Players Adopt Consolidation Strategy with Electrical

Solutions & Services

Significance of Industrial Motors and IEE Standards

Thriving Home Sales Propel Demand for Electric Motors

Barrage of Smart Phones and Hand-held Gadgets Pump up Electric

Motor Segment

Growth-Spurt of Luxury Cars in Developing Regions Bodes Well

for the Electric Motors Market

Brushless DC Motors Gain Momentum

Integrated Brushless DC Motors Challenge AC Servo Integrated

Motors

Developments in Brushless DC Motor & Drives Influences Demand

Growth

Growth for Linear Motors to Stem from Emerging Applications Areas

Custom Built Motors: The New Flavor of the Market

Mass-Customization and Demand for Connectivity Fuel Electric

Motors Growth

Increasing Mass-Customized Solutions

Rising Integrated Motion between Motor Types

Application-Specific Motors Influence Demand

Affordability in Motors and Control Electronics Fuels Demand

Prompting Drive-by-Wire Designs

Plant & Process Automation Spurs Growth in Electric Motors

Emerging Economies Largest Consumers whilst Developed Nations

Largest Importers of IHP Motors

Quality & Pricing: Critical Factors for IHP Motors

Raw Material Shortages Cast a Long Shadow of Worry

Alternative Motion Control Technologies: A Challenge to Reckon

With

End-User Best Practices for Enhanced Electric Motor Efficiency

Other Statistical Findings

Innovation in the Motor Industry Gradually Picking Up Pace



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electric Motors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Electric Motors Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electric Motors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: AC Motors (Motor Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: AC Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: AC Motors (Motor Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: DC Motors (Motor Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: DC Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: DC Motors (Motor Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hermetic Motor (Motor Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Hermetic Motor (Motor Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Hermetic Motor (Motor Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Fractional HP (Output Power) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Fractional HP (Output Power) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Fractional HP (Output Power) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Integral HP (Output Power) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Integral HP (Output Power) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Integral HP (Output Power) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial Machinery (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Industrial Machinery (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial Machinery (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Motor Vehicles (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Motor Vehicles (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Motor Vehicles (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: HVAC (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: HVAC (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: HVAC (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Aerospace & Transportation (Application) Global

Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Aerospace & Transportation (Application)

Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 30: Aerospace & Transportation (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Household Appliances (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Household Appliances (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Household Appliances (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Electric Motors Market in the United States by Motor

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown

by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Electric Motors Market in the United States by Output

Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown

by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Electric Motors Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Electric Motors Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Electric Motors Historic Market Review by

Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Electric Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Electric Motors Historic Market Review by

Output Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Electric Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Output Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Electric Motors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Electric Motors Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Electric Motors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Electric Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by

Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Electric Motors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Output Power for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Electric Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by

Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric

Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Electric Motors Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Electric Motors Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Electric Motors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Electric Motors Market by Motor Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Electric Motors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Output Power for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Electric Motors Market by Output Power:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Electric Motors in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Electric Motors Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Motors Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Electric Motors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Electric Motors Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Electric Motors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Electric Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020-2027



Table 80: Electric Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Output Power: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Electric Motors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Electric Motors Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Electric Motors Market in France by Motor Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Electric Motors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by Motor

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Electric Motors Market in France by Output Power:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Electric Motors Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by

Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Electric Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Electric Motors Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Electric Motors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Electric Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Electric Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Electric Motors Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Electric Motors Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Electric Motors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Electric Motors Market by Motor Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Electric Motors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Output Power for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Electric Motors Market by Output Power:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Electric Motors in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Electric Motors Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Electric Motors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Electric Motors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Electric Motors Market Share Analysis

by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Electric Motors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Output Power

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Electric Motors Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Electric Motors Market Share Analysis

by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electric Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Electric Motors Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Electric Motors Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Electric Motors Historic Market Review by

Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Electric Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Electric Motors Historic Market Review by

Output Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Electric Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Output Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Spanish Electric Motors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Electric Motors Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Electric Motors Market in Russia by Motor Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Electric Motors Market in Russia by Output Power:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Electric Motors Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Electric Motors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 138: Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020-2027



Table 143: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Output Power: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 149: Electric Motors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Electric Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Motor

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share Analysis

by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Electric Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Output

Power: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share Analysis

by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Electric Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Electric Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Electric Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by

Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Electric Motors Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Electric Motors Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Electric Motors Historic Market Review by

Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Electric Motors Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Electric Motors Historic Market Review by

Output Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Electric Motors Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Output Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: Indian Electric Motors Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Electric Motors Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Electric Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Electric Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Electric Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Electric Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019



Table 183: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Electric Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Electric Motors Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Motors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share

Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Motors:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Output

Power for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share

Analysis by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electric Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Electric Motors Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Electric Motors Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 197: Electric Motors Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Electric Motors Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Electric Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Electric Motors Market by Motor Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Electric Motors Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Output Power for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Electric Motors Market by Output

Power: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand for Electric Motors in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Electric Motors Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Electric Motors Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027



Table 209: Electric Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown

by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Electric Motors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020-2027



Table 212: Electric Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Output Power: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown

by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027





