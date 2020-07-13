New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069902/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.AC Motors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.8% CAGR to reach US$89.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DC Motors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Electric Motors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Electric Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$25.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$25.6 Billion by the year 2027.
Hermetic Motor Segment Corners a 12.1% Share in 2020
In the global Hermetic Motor segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$9.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 735-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069902/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
The Ubiquity of Electric Motors: A Primer
Market Fundamentals
An Insight into the Global Market for Electric Motors
Key Growth Drivers
Higher Efficiency Motors - Need of the Hour
Electric Motors - A Key Component for Various Application Markets
Outlook
Competitive Scenario
Consolidation Trends
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Market
Potential Applications of Electric Motors in Cars
Select Statistical Insights
Leading Competitors
Brushless DC Motors to Gain Momentum in the Automotive Sector
Compact, High Torque Electric Motors Rise in Popularity in the
Auto Industry
Growing Transition to Electric Vehicles Opens-Up Opportunities
for Electric Motors
Large-Size Electric Motors Set to Dominate the Electric Auto
Market
Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Boost Market for Electric Motors
Electric Vehicles to Emerge as Major End-Market for Electric
Motors in Future
Increasing Use of AGVs in Material-Handling Triggers Electric
Motor Demand
Energy Efficiency Standards Gain Momentum
High-Efficiency Motors Gain Over Standard Motors
Motor Efficiency Directives Turbo-Charge Low Voltage Motors Market
A Peek Into How High-Efficiency Motors Benefit the Environment?
Quieter Operation: A Challenge to Reckon With
Limited Portability in Heavy Appliances - Restraining Growth
Electric Motors to Steadily Replace Gas Turbines
Rising Miniaturization in Medical Devices, Robotics & Consumer
Electronics Spur Compact Electric Motor Market
Will Magnet Motors be Replaced by Alternative Solutions?
Efficient Fractional Horse-Power Motors Witness Soaring Demand
Switch from AC to DC/EC Motors - Order of the Day
Leading Players Adopt Consolidation Strategy with Electrical
Solutions & Services
Significance of Industrial Motors and IEE Standards
Thriving Home Sales Propel Demand for Electric Motors
Barrage of Smart Phones and Hand-held Gadgets Pump up Electric
Motor Segment
Growth-Spurt of Luxury Cars in Developing Regions Bodes Well
for the Electric Motors Market
Brushless DC Motors Gain Momentum
Integrated Brushless DC Motors Challenge AC Servo Integrated
Motors
Developments in Brushless DC Motor & Drives Influences Demand
Growth
Growth for Linear Motors to Stem from Emerging Applications Areas
Custom Built Motors: The New Flavor of the Market
Custom Built Motors: The New Flavor of the Market
Mass-Customization and Demand for Connectivity Fuel Electric
Motors Growth
Increasing Mass-Customized Solutions
Rising Integrated Motion between Motor Types
Application-Specific Motors Influence Demand
Affordability in Motors and Control Electronics Fuels Demand
Prompting Drive-by-Wire Designs
Plant & Process Automation Spurs Growth in Electric Motors
Emerging Economies Largest Consumers whilst Developed Nations
Largest Importers of IHP Motors
Quality & Pricing: Critical Factors for IHP Motors
Raw Material Shortages Cast a Long Shadow of Worry
Alternative Motion Control Technologies: A Challenge to Reckon
With
End-User Best Practices for Enhanced Electric Motor Efficiency
Other Statistical Findings
Innovation in the Motor Industry Gradually Picking Up Pace
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Motors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electric Motors Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electric Motors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: AC Motors (Motor Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: AC Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: AC Motors (Motor Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: DC Motors (Motor Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: DC Motors (Motor Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: DC Motors (Motor Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Hermetic Motor (Motor Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Hermetic Motor (Motor Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Hermetic Motor (Motor Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Fractional HP (Output Power) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Fractional HP (Output Power) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Fractional HP (Output Power) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Integral HP (Output Power) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Integral HP (Output Power) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Integral HP (Output Power) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Industrial Machinery (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Industrial Machinery (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Industrial Machinery (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Motor Vehicles (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Motor Vehicles (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Motor Vehicles (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: HVAC (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: HVAC (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: HVAC (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Aerospace & Transportation (Application) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Aerospace & Transportation (Application)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 30: Aerospace & Transportation (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Household Appliances (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Household Appliances (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Household Appliances (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Motors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Electric Motors Market in the United States by Motor
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Electric Motors Market in the United States by Output
Power: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Electric Motors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Electric Motors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Electric Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Electric Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Electric Motors Historic Market Review by
Output Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Electric Motors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Output Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Electric Motors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Electric Motors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Electric Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Electric Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Electric Motors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Output Power for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Electric Motors Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by
Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Electric Motors Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Electric Motors Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Electric Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Electric Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Electric Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Output Power for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Electric Motors Market by Output Power:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Electric Motors in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Electric Motors Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Motors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Electric Motors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Electric Motors Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: European Electric Motors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Electric Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020-2027
Table 80: Electric Motors Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Output Power: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Electric Motors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Electric Motors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: European Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Electric Motors Market in France by Motor Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Electric Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by Motor
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Electric Motors Market in France by Output Power:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Electric Motors Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by
Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Electric Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Electric Motors Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Electric Motors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Electric Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Electric Motors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Electric Motors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Electric Motors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Electric Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Electric Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Electric Motors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Output Power for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Electric Motors Market by Output Power:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Electric Motors in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Electric Motors Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Electric Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Electric Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Electric Motors Market Share Analysis
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Electric Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Output Power
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Electric Motors Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Electric Motors Market Share Analysis
by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electric Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Electric Motors Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Electric Motors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Electric Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Electric Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Electric Motors Historic Market Review by
Output Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Electric Motors Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Output Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Spanish Electric Motors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Electric Motors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Electric Motors Market in Russia by Motor Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Electric Motors Market in Russia by Output Power:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Electric Motors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Electric Motors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 138: Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020-2027
Table 143: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Output Power: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Electric Motors Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Electric Motors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Electric Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Motor
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share Analysis
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Electric Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by Output
Power: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share Analysis
by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Electric Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Electric Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Electric Motors Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown by
Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Electric Motors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Electric Motors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Electric Motors Historic Market Review by
Motor Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Electric Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Motor Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Electric Motors Historic Market Review by
Output Power in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Electric Motors Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Output Power for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 175: Indian Electric Motors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Electric Motors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Electric Motors Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Electric Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Electric Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Electric Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Electric Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019
Table 183: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Electric Motors Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Electric Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Electric Motors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Motor
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Motor Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share
Analysis by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Output
Power for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Electric Motors Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Output Power for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market Share
Analysis by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electric Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Motors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Electric Motors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Electric Motors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 197: Electric Motors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Electric Motors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Electric Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Motor Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Electric Motors Market by Motor Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Electric Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Output Power for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Electric Motors Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Output Power: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Electric Motors Market by Output
Power: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Electric Motors in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Electric Motors Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Electric Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Motor Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Electric Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Motor Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Motor Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Electric Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Output Power: 2020-2027
Table 212: Electric Motors Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Output Power: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Electric Motors Market Share Breakdown
by Output Power: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069902/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: