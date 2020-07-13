The Canadian home decor company looks to support in the effort to keep their community safe and help local charitable organisations, Marie-Vincent Foundation and Youth Without Shelter.

POINTE-CLAIRE, Quebec, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bouclair recently launched a collection of locally designed non-surgical masks available for purchase in 31 store locations across Canada and online. The collection consists of over 20 colourful original patterns and memorable Canadian expressions created by the company’s in-house team of designers at their head office located in Montreal, Quebec.



The decision to launch these adjustable and reusable non-surgical masks was made in an effort to support the Canadian community in keeping themselves and their family and friends safe. It comes at a perfect time, especially amidst strong recommendations in some provinces that masks should be worn in all indoor spaces outside the home, crowded areas and public transit.

The company also announced that profits from the sale of the masks will go to support local Canadian charitable organizations in need, Marie-Vincent Foundation and Youth Without Shelter. These foundations support children and adolescents facing struggles in their lives by providing services and safe refuge in times of greatest need.

All face mask styles are made of 100% polyester (front) and 100% cotton (back). They are adjustable, reusable, washable, non-surgical with the possibility to add a carbon filter to increase protection. The design was made with comfort, safety and fun in mind. Each style allows for an individual to crack a smile and show off their style while continuing the effort to stay safe.

About Bouclair:

Bouclair is a Montreal-based national home decor retail chain proud to help Canadians decorate their homes with the latest styles at affordable prices. Its team of in-house designers is constantly developing collections of stylish furnishings and home accents, offering them for sale exclusively in their stores or online.

Details: https://www.bouclair.com/en/masks

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20f2ff0a-e789-4f9c-b8bb-3cff81fcf1f7