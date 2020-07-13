FORT WORTH, Texas, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its second quarter 2020 financial results news release will be issued Monday, August 3 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Tuesday, August 4 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed over the internet at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until September 4, 2020.
RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in stacked-pay projects in the Appalachian Basin. The Company pursues an organic development strategy targeting high return, low-cost projects within its large inventory of low risk drilling opportunities. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.
Range Investor Contacts:
Laith Sando, Vice President – Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com
Range Resources Corporation
Fort Worth, Texas, UNITED STATES
