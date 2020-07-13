New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road
Infrastructure Development
Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways
Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market
Recent Market Activity
Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for
Revenue Generation & Congestion Management
ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling
Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution
at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems
Global Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future
Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abertis (Spain)
Sanef (France)
Atlantia S.p.A (Italy)
Conduent, Inc. (USA)
Cubic Corporation (USA)
DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)
EFKON AG (Austria)
Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC) (Taiwan)
G.E.A. (France)
GeoToll (USA)
International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)
Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)
Neology, Inc. (USA)
Perceptics LLC (USA)
Q-Free ASA (Norway)
Raytheon Company (USA)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Star Systems International Limited (Hong Kong)
Thales Group (France)
The Revenue Markets, Inc. (TRMI) (USA)
Toll Collect GmbH (Germany)
TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Notable Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues
Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key
Driver of Growth
ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from
the Growing Investments in ITS
Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments
ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management
RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies
DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior
Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence
As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New
Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology
Limelight
Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology
Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems
Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for
Success of ETC Projects
Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: European Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Toll Collection
(ETC) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million:
2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)
Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 62
