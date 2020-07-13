New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069898/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.62% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abertis

Atlantia S.p.A

Conduent Inc.

Cubic Corporation

DENSO CORPORATION

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC)

GeoToll

International Road Dynamics Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Perceptics LLC

Q-Free ASA

Raytheon Company

Sanef

Siemens AG

Star Systems International Limited

Thales Group

The Revenue Markets Inc. (TRMI)

Toll Collect GmbH

TransCore







Total Companies Profiled: 62

