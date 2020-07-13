New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports & Fitness Clothing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069890/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.Sports Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$187.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fitness Clothing segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.7% share of the global Sports & Fitness Clothing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Sports & Fitness Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$47.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$47.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 454-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

HanesBrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

Puma SE

Reebok International Ltd.

Under Armour Inc.

VF Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Sports and Fitness Clothing: Blurring Lines of Differentiation

Recent Market Activity

Evolutionary View of Fitness Clothing Market

Global Market Analysis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports & Fitness Clothing Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

adidas AG (Germany)

Reebok International Limited (USA)

Anta Sports Products Limited (China)

ASICS Corporation (Japan)

Columbia Sportswear Company (USA)

Elite Sportswear, LP. (USA)

Fila (South Korea)

Gap, Inc. (USA)

Hanesbrands Inc. (USA)

Hosa International Ltd. (China)

Kappa (Italy)

Li Ning Company Limited (China)

lululemon athletica (Canada)

Mizuno Corporation (Japan)

Mizuno USA, Inc. (USA)

NIKE, Inc. (USA)

Patagonia, Inc. (USA)

Peak Sport Products Co., Ltd. (China)

prAna (USA)

Puma SE (Germany)

TerraFrog Clothing Corporation (Canada)

Under Armour, Inc. (USA)

VF Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sports Apparel Sees an Image Makeover

R&D - A Major Determinant of Success in the Industry

Managing Value Chain Engenders Cost Competitiveness

Companies Restructure Manufacturing Operations

Innovation Takes Precedence over Logistics

Marketing and Branding - The Other Key Differentiators

Rise of Performance Apparel - Fueling Efforts on Innovation

3D-Printing to Drive Growth of Customized Intelligent Sports

and Fitness Clothing Market

Sports Apparel Trends

Smart Workout Gear - the Next Big Sportswear Trend

Growing Demand for Athleisure Wear Unveils New Opportunities

Emerging Fitness Trends among Millennials Shape the Clothing

Market

Sportswear - Making a Style Statement

Connected Clothing - Onset of a New Era

Women?s Sports and Fitness Apparel Posts Steady Growth

General Apparel Brands Attempt to Enter into Sportswear

Demand for Indoor Sportswear Surges

Casual Active and Sports Wear Gain Huge Popularity among Health

Conscious People

Focus on Women?s Active Wear on Rise

Intimate Sports Apparel - An Emerging Market

Team Sports Apparel - Fuels Growth

Performance Apparel - A Rising Segment

Drivers of the Performance Apparel Market

Ecological Performance Apparel - A New Trend

Performance Outdoor Apparel Spearheads Sports Apparel Demand

Moisture Management - A New Generation Fiber Trend

Sales of Heated Clothing Pick Up

Snow Sports Apparel Market

Innovations in Snow Sports Apparel

Growth of E-Commerce Presents Strong Opportunities

Internet Features Ranked by Consumer Attraction in Sports

Apparel Purchases

Fitness Clothing Trends

Incessant Technological Innovations Dot Fitness Clothing Market

Eco-friendly Fitness Clothing Finds Increasing Takers

Blurring Lines between Exercise Wear and Street Wear

Yoga Pants - Depicting Versatility in Use

Fashionable Swimwear Market On-Rise

Sports Clothing - Technology Innovations for the Future

Innovations Redefining Sports Clothing Technology

Technological Advancements in Activewear

Innovation in Cotton Boosts its Usage in Performance Activewear

Eco-Friendly and Organic Workout Clothes and Activewear for Women

Popular and Technically Advanced Sports & Fitness Wear for Men

Technological Advancements and Future Prospects for Smart Fabrics

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Smart

Apparels

Circular Design Principles Dominate Sustainable Sportswear Market



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 316

