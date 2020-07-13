New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010592/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

CA Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Egenera Inc.

Google Inc.

IBM Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NOMADESK NV

Oodrive

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

V2Soft Inc.

Vodafone Limited







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobility & Connectivity: The Two Most Important Buzzwords of

the 21st Century

Recent Market Activity

Changing Demands of Modern Millennial-Heavy Mobile Workforce

Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Enterprise

Mobile Cloud Computing

Workforce Mobility Sets Into Motion a US$38 Billion Enterprise

Mobility Enablement Market

How the Cloud Fits Into the Enterprise Mobility Equation

Emergence of Cloud as the True Flavor of Mobility

Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing: The Convergence of

Enterprise Mobility & the Cloud

Rise of BYOD: The Cornerstone for the Evolution of Enterprise

Mobile Cloud Computing

Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobile Device Management: A Key Revenue

Spinning Market Opportunity

Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Drives the Importance of

Delivering Mobile Apps Through Enterprise App Stores

Use of Heterogeneous Cloud-Based Resources to Become the

Standard Design Architecture for Enterprise Mobile Cloud

Computing Applications

Cloud Hosted Desktop Virtualization Enables Application Access

On Any Device

Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps Among the Growing Base of

SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and

Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth

Security Policy & Privacy Issues Gain Prominence with the

Proliferation of Enterprise Mobile Cloud

High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal

Points for Future Growth

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

