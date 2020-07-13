New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010592/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.89% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 16.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobility & Connectivity: The Two Most Important Buzzwords of
the 21st Century
Recent Market Activity
Changing Demands of Modern Millennial-Heavy Mobile Workforce
Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Enterprise
Mobile Cloud Computing
Workforce Mobility Sets Into Motion a US$38 Billion Enterprise
Mobility Enablement Market
How the Cloud Fits Into the Enterprise Mobility Equation
Emergence of Cloud as the True Flavor of Mobility
Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing: The Convergence of
Enterprise Mobility & the Cloud
Rise of BYOD: The Cornerstone for the Evolution of Enterprise
Mobile Cloud Computing
Cloud-Based Enterprise Mobile Device Management: A Key Revenue
Spinning Market Opportunity
Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Drives the Importance of
Delivering Mobile Apps Through Enterprise App Stores
Use of Heterogeneous Cloud-Based Resources to Become the
Standard Design Architecture for Enterprise Mobile Cloud
Computing Applications
Cloud Hosted Desktop Virtualization Enables Application Access
On Any Device
Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps Among the Growing Base of
SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and
Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
Security Policy & Privacy Issues Gain Prominence with the
Proliferation of Enterprise Mobile Cloud
High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal
Points for Future Growth
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (USA)
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
CA, Inc. (USA)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
Egenera, Inc. (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
iLand (USA)
International Business Machines Corp. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NOMADESK NV (Belgium)
Oodrive (France)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Rackspace, Inc. (USA)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
V2Soft, Inc. (USA)
Vodafone Group Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in the United
States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 16: French Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Enterprise Mobile Cloud
Computing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Russia:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 30: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic
Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Enterprise Mobile
Cloud Computing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Argentina
in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Brazil:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Enterprise Mobile Cloud
Computing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 50: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Rest of
Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Israel in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Enterprise Mobile Cloud
Computing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Enterprise Mobile Cloud Computing Market in Africa:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
