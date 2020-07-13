New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Signage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010590/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$12.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35% share of the global Digital Signage Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Digital Signage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 22.6% Share in 2020

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 375-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Barco N.V.

BrightSign LLC

Daktronics Inc.

Dynasign

Extron Electronics

Four Winds Interactive LLC

LG Corporation

Nanonation Inc.

NEC Corporation

NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Scala Inc.

Sharp Corporation

SIIG Inc.

Sony Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Digital Signage Systems - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Digital Signage Being Increasingly Considered a Comprehensive

Client Experience Solution

Digital Signage - Relevant for a Horde of Industries

Digital Signage for Outdoor Applications

Digital Signage and Big Data Analytics - An Enticing Prospect

Marketing & Advertising - Major Revenue Source for Digital

Signage Systems

Evolution of Digital Signage Market

Disparate Requirements

Enhanced Interactivity

Easy Digital Signage Integration with Software

Mobile Integration Enhances Digital Signage Relevance

Untapped Benefits of Digital Signage

Smartphone Penetration

Omni-channel Retail

Information Delivery Applications Add to the Revenue Prospects

Outlook

Developed Markets: The Traditional Revenue Generators

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic

Forecasts

Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic

Growth

Competitive Landscape

Industry Witnesses High M&A Activity

Key Statistical Findings - A Peek into the Recent Past

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Signage Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

OLED, a Significant Advancement in Digital Signage

Content Management to Play a Major Role in Digital Signage

Industry

4K Displays to Illuminate Digital Signage Market

Tiny Digital Display for Better Communication

Shift in Digital Signage Market

Software Versus Hardware

Flexibility

Innovations Maximize Consumer Experience

Interactive and Immersive Content to Attract Customers

Integration of Bluetooth and Beacons

Beacon Monitoring

Digital Signage with Multi Screens

Mobile Cloud Control

Dynamic Digital Experience

Customizable Digital Signage

Sophisticated Deployment Processes

Deployment of Larger Screens with Higher Resolutions

Open Pluggable Solution (OPS)

Public Information Display Market - An Overview

Video Wall: Emergence of Bezel-Less Video Walls

Indoor Displays - Wider Color Gamut

Outdoor Signage - Strong Focus on Reflective Displays

Interactive Whiteboards - Finding New Applications

Organizations Embrace Digital Signage for Immersive Customer

Experience

Real-Time Media Streaming

Compatibility with Mobile Devices

Cloud Networks for Fast Deployment and Content Security

Delivering Relevant Information

Digital Signage Media Players for Advertising

Innovative Digital Signage Trends to Become Omnipresent in Future

POS Systems to Provide Interactive and Immersive Shopping

Experience

Retail Sector: The Leading Spender on Digital Signage Systems

Air & Road Transportation Drives Considerable Demand for

Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Seeks Rapid Expansion in Hospitality Industry

Digital Menu Boards Widen Adoption of Digital Signage in

Restaurants

Digital Signage Gaining Prominence in CUSS Applications

Digital Signage as an Additional Revenue Source for Hospitality

Service Providers

Government Investments Adds to Market Growth

Corporate Communications Made Easy by Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Also Makes its Way into Healthcare Sector

Special Entertainment & Sports Event Venues Provide Momentum to

Digital Signage Systems

Digital Signage Systems Establish Strong Foothold in Indoor

Environments

Outdoor Digital Signage Gathers Steam

Digital Fever Grips Outdoor Advertising Industry - Bodes Well

for Outdoor Digital Signage Systems Market

Increase in Vehicular Traffic Bodes Drive Focus on Outdoor/

Street & Roadside Digital Signage

Commercial Grade Screens Score Over Consumer Screens in Digital

Signage

Small Size Displays Dominate the Scenario; Large Screen

Displays Record Sturdy Growth

UHD Panels Gaining Popularity

Content: A Key Element in Shaping the Success of Digital

Signage Campaign

Focus on Broader Contexts Seeks Context-Driven Solutions

Technology Developments - Driving Steady Increase in New Orders

The Power of Touch in Digital Signage Displays

Wireless Digital Signage Solutions on Rise

Interactive Digital Signage Systems Meets Huge Success in

Enterprise Sector

Interactive Kiosks Expand Opportunities for Digital Signage

Opportunity Indicators:

Integration of Mobile Devices and Digital Signage Picks Up

Momentum

Internet-Based Dynamic Digital Signs Rake In Opportunities for

IT Companies

3D Digital Signage: The New Frontier for Digital Advertising

AVA: An Innovative Method for Audience Impression Metrics in Ad

Campaigns

The Rise of Augmented Reality & Nex-Gen "Glad"vertising

Innovations Drive the Industry Forward

BrightSign BrightBeacon

Samsung Mirror Display

Barco R10 LED

PixelFlex reFLEXion LED Video Display

Christie Mystique

DVIGear DN-100 Series

SiliconCore LED Displays

Mirage Vision Jumbo Outdoor Theater

Delta Displays? 8K Video Wall

SunBriteTV 49-inch Pro Series Outdoor Display

Exterity?s ArtioSign

Exterity’s ArtioSign

Absen N Series Indoor Display

Aeson’s Rhodium

Video Wall Controllers

CMND’s Display Management Platform

Audience Analytics and the Future of Digital Signage

Social Media Integration Expands the Scope of Digital Signage

Android Digital Media Players Gaining Prominence

Digital Signage Looks at HTML5 for Rich Content

Synergistic Combination of Technology and Editorial Content

Durability & Performance: Issues of Universal Interest

Key Challenges for Digital Signage

High Cost & Uncertain ROI

Interoperability Issues

Value Chain Complications

Competition from Alternative Forms of Advertising: A Challenge

to Reckon With



