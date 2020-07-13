New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Lighteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010586/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cleanser segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Skin Lighteners market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Skin Lighteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Mask Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020
In the global Mask segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 244-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Skin Lightening - A Pervasive Practice
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape
Skin Lighteners Dominate the Asian Skin Care Market
Competition
Global Competitor Market Shares
Skin Lighteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Clarins SA (France)
Dabur India Limited (India)
E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc. (USA)
Emami Limited (India)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (India)
Jolen, Inc. (USA)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan)
Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)
The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets
Total Body Whitening Products - Potential Area of Growth
Women No Longer the Only Target Market
New Breed of ?Metrosexuals? Spur Growth
Skin Lightening Injections - A Shocking Craze
Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment
Online Sales Register Strong Growth
Demand for Innovative Ingredients on Rise
Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results
Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead
Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern
Common Skin Lightening Ingredients by Mechanism of Skin
Pigmentation Prevention
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 100
