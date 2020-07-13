New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Lighteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010586/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cleanser segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20% share of the global Skin Lighteners market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Skin Lighteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Mask Segment Corners a 14.8% Share in 2020

In the global Mask segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$961 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 244-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Beiersdorf AG

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

Emami Limited

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Jolen Inc.

Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

The Procter & Gamble Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010586/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Skin Lightening - A Pervasive Practice

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape

Skin Lighteners Dominate the Asian Skin Care Market

Competition

Global Competitor Market Shares

Skin Lighteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Clarins SA (France)

Dabur India Limited (India)

E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc. (USA)

Emami Limited (India)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (India)

Jolen, Inc. (USA)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan)

Shiseido Company Limited (Japan)

The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets

Total Body Whitening Products - Potential Area of Growth

Women No Longer the Only Target Market

New Breed of ?Metrosexuals? Spur Growth

Skin Lightening Injections - A Shocking Craze

Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment

Online Sales Register Strong Growth

Demand for Innovative Ingredients on Rise

Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern

Common Skin Lightening Ingredients by Mechanism of Skin

Pigmentation Prevention



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Skin Lighteners Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Skin Lighteners Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Skin Lighteners Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Creams (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Creams (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Creams (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cleanser (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Cleanser (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Cleanser (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Mask (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Mask (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Mask (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Skin Lighteners Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Skin Lighteners Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Skin Lighteners Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 21: Skin Lighteners Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Skin Lighteners: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Skin Lighteners Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Skin Lighteners Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Skin Lighteners Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Skin Lighteners Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Skin Lighteners Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Skin Lighteners Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Skin Lighteners Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 32: Skin Lighteners Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Skin Lighteners Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: French Skin Lighteners Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Skin Lighteners Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: German Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Skin Lighteners Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Skin Lighteners Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Skin Lighteners: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Skin Lighteners Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Skin Lighteners Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Skin Lighteners Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Skin Lighteners Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Skin Lighteners Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Skin Lighteners Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Skin Lighteners Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Skin Lighteners Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Indian Skin Lighteners Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 66: Skin Lighteners Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Skin Lighteners Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Skin Lighteners Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Skin Lighteners:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Skin Lighteners Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Skin Lighteners Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Skin Lighteners Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Skin Lighteners Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Skin Lighteners Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Skin Lighteners Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Skin Lighteners Marketby Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Skin Lighteners Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Skin Lighteners Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Skin Lighteners Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Skin Lighteners Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Skin Lighteners Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 89: Skin Lighteners Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Skin Lighteners Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Skin Lighteners Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Skin Lighteners Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Skin Lighteners Historic Marketby

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: Skin Lighteners Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Skin Lighteners: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Skin Lighteners Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Skin Lighteners Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Skin Lighteners Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Skin Lighteners Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Skin Lighteners Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Skin Lighteners Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Skin Lighteners Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Skin Lighteners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Skin Lighteners Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Skin Lighteners Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Skin Lighteners Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Skin Lighteners Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Skin Lighteners Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Skin Lighteners Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: African Skin Lighteners Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 100

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010586/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001