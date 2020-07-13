New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superabsorbent Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010579/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Disposable Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach 2.2 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adult Incontinence Pads segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.9% share of the global Superabsorbent Polymers market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Superabsorbent Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at 630.6 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 683.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 683.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.
Feminine Hygiene Products Segment Corners a 10% Share in 2020
In the global Feminine Hygiene Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 177.1 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 247.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 451.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 159-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High
Absorbency Capacity
Recent Market Activity
Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Application Range of SAP
Superabsorbent Polymers Market Holds Bright Outlook
Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption
Aging Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products
Rising Focus on Feminine Hygiene
Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market
Developed Regions Hold Significant Share
Higher Adoption in Agriculture Sector
Sustainability Focus to Open New Avenues
Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Superabsorbent Polymers Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
BASF SE (Germany)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)
Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd (China)
Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)
Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea)
Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited (Japan)
Yixing Danson Technology (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications
to Drive Growth
SNAP: the New Generation SAP
Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP
Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview
Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market
SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials
