New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Superabsorbent Polymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010579/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Disposable Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach 2.2 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adult Incontinence Pads segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.9% share of the global Superabsorbent Polymers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Superabsorbent Polymers market in the U.S. is estimated at 630.6 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 683.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 683.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.



Feminine Hygiene Products Segment Corners a 10% Share in 2020

In the global Feminine Hygiene Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 177.1 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 247.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 451.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 159-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Formosa Plastics Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited

Yixing Danson Technology







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010579/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAPs): The Polymer with High

Absorbency Capacity

Recent Market Activity

Exceptional Absorbency Properties Widen Application Range of SAP

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Holds Bright Outlook

Baby Disposable Diapers Segment Dominates SAP Consumption

Aging Population Fuels Need for SAP-based Hygiene Products

Rising Focus on Feminine Hygiene

Emerging Economies Continue to Spearhead Growth in the SAP Market

Developed Regions Hold Significant Share

Higher Adoption in Agriculture Sector

Sustainability Focus to Open New Avenues

Sodium Polyacrylate - The Major Category in SAP Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Superabsorbent Polymers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

LG Chem Ltd. (Korea)

Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Quanzhou Banglida Technology Industry Co., Ltd (China)

Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Shandong Nuoer Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Limited (Japan)

Yixing Danson Technology (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biodegradable SAP Market - Hygiene & Agricultural Applications

to Drive Growth

SNAP: the New Generation SAP

Cassava Pulp Waste to Yield Eco-Friendly SAP

Production Landscape of Superabsorbent Polymers: An Overview

Acrylic Acid Availability & Pricing Affects SAP Market

SAP Prices: Significant Influence of Raw Materials



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Superabsorbent Polymers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Superabsorbent Polymers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Disposable Diapers (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Adult Incontinence Pads (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Feminine Hygiene Products (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 18: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in China in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Superabsorbent Polymers Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Demand

Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market Review

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric

Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Italy in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Superabsorbent Polymers Market in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 51: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market

Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Superabsorbent Polymers Market in

Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 68: South Korean Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Superabsorbent Polymers Market

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market Trends

by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 74: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Latin America in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Latin

America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable

Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Superabsorbent Polymers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Market

Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Retrospect

in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Superabsorbent Polymers Latent

Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 90: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 92: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 95: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Superabsorbent Polymers in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Metric Tons

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Superabsorbent Polymers Addressable Market

Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Superabsorbent Polymers in

Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric

Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Superabsorbent Polymers

Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Superabsorbent Polymers Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Superabsorbent Polymers Market

in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Superabsorbent Polymers Latent Demand

Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Superabsorbent Polymers Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 114: Superabsorbent Polymers Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 15

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010579/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001