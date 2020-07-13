New York, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Discrete Diodes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010573/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Power Diode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Signal Diode segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Discrete Diodes market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Discrete Diodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.
Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020
In the global Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$331.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$368.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$798.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 315-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Electronic Components: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Semiconductor Devices Become Integral to Electronics Manufacturing
Key Statistical Findings
Discrete Diodes - Market Overview
Discrete Diodes - A Mature Market Characterized by Product
Commoditization & Pricing Pressures
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Electronic Contract Manufacturers Emerge as Primary Consumer
Segment for Discrete Diodes
Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Discrete Diodes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Central Semiconductor Corp. (USA)
Diodes Incorporated (USA)
Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. (Japan)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
IXYS Corporation (USA)
M/A-Com Technology Solutions (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Semikron International GmbH (Germany)
Semtech Corporation (USA)
Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)
STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Developing Markets Continue to be Bright Spots for Growth
The Booming ECMS Sector to Boost Demand for Discrete Diodes in
Asia-Pacific
Discrete Diodes Market Faces Inevitable Challenge from
Integrated Circuit Chips
A Look into Key Electronic Device Markets Helping Sustain
Demand for Discrete Diodes
Communications Equipment - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Stable Consumer Electronics Market to Sustain Growth
Computers and Computer Peripherals Weighing Down on the Market
Rising Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to
Market Growth
Steady Automobile Production & Increasing Electronic Content in
Automobiles to Boost Market Prospects for Discrete Diodes
Applications of Diodes Grow in the Medical Electronics Sector
Miniaturization Gains Momentum
Advanced Packaging Technologies Take Center Stage
A Brief Review of Select Discrete Diodes
RF & Microwave Diodes - The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Military & Space Applications - A Potential Market for Schottky
Diodes
Other Diodes
Diode Arrays Witness Surge in Demand
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 72
