9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Power Diode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Signal Diode segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.6% share of the global Discrete Diodes market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Discrete Diodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode Segment Corners a 8.9% Share in 2020

In the global Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$331.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$368.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$798.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 315-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Central Semiconductor Corp.

Diodes Inc.

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

IXYS Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Littelfuse, Inc.

M/A-Com Technology Solutions

Microsemi Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Panasonic Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Semtech Corporation

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Components: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Semiconductor Devices Become Integral to Electronics Manufacturing

Key Statistical Findings

Discrete Diodes - Market Overview

Discrete Diodes - A Mature Market Characterized by Product

Commoditization & Pricing Pressures

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Electronic Contract Manufacturers Emerge as Primary Consumer

Segment for Discrete Diodes

Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Discrete Diodes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Central Semiconductor Corp. (USA)

Diodes Incorporated (USA)

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

IXYS Corporation (USA)

M/A-Com Technology Solutions (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Semikron International GmbH (Germany)

Semtech Corporation (USA)

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets Continue to be Bright Spots for Growth

The Booming ECMS Sector to Boost Demand for Discrete Diodes in

Asia-Pacific

Discrete Diodes Market Faces Inevitable Challenge from

Integrated Circuit Chips

A Look into Key Electronic Device Markets Helping Sustain

Demand for Discrete Diodes

Communications Equipment - The Largest Revenue Contributor

Stable Consumer Electronics Market to Sustain Growth

Computers and Computer Peripherals Weighing Down on the Market

Rising Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Steady Automobile Production & Increasing Electronic Content in

Automobiles to Boost Market Prospects for Discrete Diodes

Applications of Diodes Grow in the Medical Electronics Sector

Miniaturization Gains Momentum

Advanced Packaging Technologies Take Center Stage

A Brief Review of Select Discrete Diodes

RF & Microwave Diodes - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Military & Space Applications - A Potential Market for Schottky

Diodes

Other Diodes

Diode Arrays Witness Surge in Demand



Total Companies Profiled: 72

